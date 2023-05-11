New Google Home: New features, global rollout …





Dear Google Home users,

Google Home continues its journey to give users a smart home that is not only simple, fast, reliable, but truly useful. Investing in Matter and the Google Home app is essential to achieving that goal. Today we are announcing a number of product updates that bring the Google Home app closer to being the best place to set up, control and automate all your compatible devices, including Nest devices, Matter devices and thousands of Works with Google Home. To do. device.

New Google Home app begins global rollout to all users

Last fall, we announced that we were reimagining the Home app to give users a home, with investments in customization, home automation, and an improved camera experience. Over 500,000 users signed up to try out the new app in public preview and share their feedback as we worked to improve it. Our team has also invested heavily in improving overall performance, including app load times and camera speed. For example, for Google Nest cameras launched after 2021:

Viewing live camera feeds is up to 34% faster than the previous Google Home app experience Accessing camera clips is up to 22% faster than the previous Google Home app experience

In addition to those previously shared, we are rolling out over 50 improvements and new features, including:

Ability to reorder favorites – you can edit and change the order of your favorites more convenient[アクティビティ]Tabs – View chronological events from your device and camera history New inbox to receive actionable notifications Never miss an important update Streamlined section for notification settings in Settings tab People, Packages, Vehicles, Activities, Animals and more Vertically scrub through camera events more easily and accurately with event labels organized by type.

Wear OS brings Favorites to your wrist and rolls out improved camera notifications with animated previews of camera events and more powerful controllers.

The new Home app experience is rolling out to Android and iOS starting tomorrow, with the rollout expected to be complete in the coming weeks. Wear OS users will get the new version of the Home app on May 15th.

The original Nest Camera will also be supported

We know you’ve been patiently waiting for our team to work with you to migrate some of your favorite devices to the new Google Home app. We share exciting updates! In July, Home app public preview users will be able to migrate some of the original Nest cameras to the new camera experience in the Home app, starting with the first generation Nest Cam Indoor and then Nest Cam Outdoor. .

Enhanced support for Matter and smart home devices

We continue to improve our support for Matter. After previously rolling out Matter support in the Home app and Fast Pair support on Android, we recently upgraded the Nest Thermostat.

We’ve extended Matter support in the Home app to iOS. In the coming weeks, you will be able to set up and control Matter devices with the Google Home app on your iOS device using iOS 16.5.

Also new or improved home app controllers for over 60 types of Matter and Works with Google Home devices (representing tens of millions of devices), including temperature and motion sensors that can now report status in the home app was expanded. For the first time, when I’m out and about, I can close the garage door, open the curtains to the correct height, check if the washing machine is on a spin cycle before pausing, turn on the refrigerator ice maker and other modes. You can switch between them, choose a specific color, turn on the lights, activate the smart lawn mower, play/pause/fast-forward active media on your smart TV. These updates will allow users to do more with their devices from her one app.

Improved Home app experience for Pixel tablets

The Google Home app has always worked well on tablets, but we believe the experience will be even more convenient and enjoyable.

Along with the new Pixel Tablets, we will be rolling out a tablet-optimized version of the Google Home app. Improvements to all five tabs, other popular screens throughout the app, and support for landscape and portrait orientations allow users to navigate their smart home seamlessly on tablets. This also includes support for navigating the camera timeline view and event list in landscape mode. These updates will first roll out to users of his new Pixel and Android tablets in June, with iOS compatibility coming later this summer. To discuss Google Pixel tablets, visit the new Google Pixel Tablets community.

Introducing the new home panel for the first time on Pixel

We want your smart home to be as fast, simple and reliable as a light switch on your wall. That’s why we’re happy to introduce a new Google Home integration for Android called Home Panel.

The Home Panel gives you quick one-tap access to Google Home directly from your Android’s lock screen or quick settings. Turn off the lights, adjust the temperature, view the camera, and more without opening the device, going to the app, or finding your stuff, the devices you use most often, automation, and actions can be controlled more quickly and easily. looking for. For your safety and security, more sensitive device controls require your device to be unlocked.

When the new Pixel Tablet is docked and in hub mode, the home panel is co-accessible from screensavers (photo frame, weather, clock, etc.). And when someone rings your doorbell, you can easily see who’s at your doorstep with proactive full-screen notifications and respond quickly with two-way calls or quick replies.

The Home Panel will be rolling out next month at the Pixel Feature Drop with Android QPR3 as Pixel’s first feature to Pixel tablets and Pixel phones (including the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold). Head over to the Google Pixel tablet community to find out more when the Pixel tablet launches on his June 20th.

In the future

You can expect more useful features from Google Home. Stay tuned for more community updates as we continue to innovate and invest in smart homes. Also, join the discussion on the Home Automation Forum.

Anish Katkaran

Director of Product Management, Google Home & Nest

