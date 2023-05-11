Innovation Accelerates: Midland Medical Technology





Melanie Davidson, interim CEO of life sciences trade group Medilink Midlands, explains why the Midlands ecosystem is uniquely positioned to enable medical technology to thrive.

Midland is at the heart of the UK’s medical technology and life sciences sector. With around 1,200 companies in the industry, the region is home to the UK’s largest number of medical technology companies and second largest employer, supporting over 32,000 advanced life sciences jobs. I’m here.

As the nation’s second largest concentration of medical technology service and supply companies, the Midlands are ideally aligned to support the development, manufacture and implementation of technologies that support innovative approaches in medicine. This is in many ways thanks to academia and business. and clinical (ABC) ecosystem, and a broad, stable and diverse population in the region. Big enough for a vast range of companies, institutions, NHS trusts and universities, but big enough for people to get to know each other and build strong relationships.

The region is also home to the largest number of young people in the UK, and they come from a diverse and diverse ethnic and cultural background, which not only gives them a youthful perspective and enthusiasm, but also a diverse range of ideas. increase. We need something new and innovative that breaks the mold of traditional approaches. This young population is stable, which is a great advantage for those considering conducting clinical trials or research.

Due to the large number of universities in the Midlands, there is a huge pool of talent with degrees in digital and healthcare data, potentially making up the workforce of the future. This fertile soil has led to some exciting developments in the region, including projects exploring the use of AI for medical applications. New approaches to diagnostics, from digital to chemical, telemedicine exploration and digitization of clinical trials to alleviate care and medical staff shortages and ensure patient diversity.

Innovation practice

The annual Medilink Midlands Business Awards, sponsored by the University of Birmingham and the Precision Health Technologies Accelerator, were held in March at the Great Hall of the University of Birmingham, showcasing a diverse range of pioneering life sciences and medical technology businesses in the Midlands. rice field.

Bioxhale Wins One to Watch Award in West Midlands. In this category, our independent judging panel was invited to nominate companies that demonstrate significant growth potential. Bioxhales’ mission is to make breath testing accessible to everyone, anywhere, anytime by providing breath sampling devices, quality measurement and analysis services. The company sees breath tests as the future of diagnostics and health monitoring, with the potential for early detection of disease, better treatment outcomes and improved survival.

Also recognized as a company to watch in the East Midlands region is InoCardia, a contract research start-up that provides cardiotoxicity assessment services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers. Cardiac toxicity is his second leading cause of pharmaceutical R&D failures, so InoCardia has built a suite of proprietary predictive cardiotoxicity assays to support the testing requirements of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company is the world’s only provider of predictive assessment of cardiotoxicity through the design, hit, lead, nomination and regulatory stages of drug R&D.

We are focused on the next generation of innovative medical technology organizations that not only aim to solve the country’s most important health and care challenges, but also make a tangible contribution to the prosperity of the Midland economy. I am glad that

Expert support to accelerate your growth

It’s clear that Midland offers great opportunities for companies in the life sciences sector. For nearly 20 years, MediLink Midlands has provided expert business support to drive growth in the sector by helping Midlands life sciences and medical technology companies establish, develop and overcome growth barriers I’ve been

With our skills, knowledge, expertise, networks and connections, we have the resources to provide the right support to create opportunities and networks. We provide our members with a gateway for critical connectivity to the academic, business and clinical communities, helping them navigate the increasingly complex medical innovation landscape and spearhead new collaborative partnerships.

Since 2019, Medilink Midlands has helped secure nearly $80 million in local life sciences funding, generating 47 investments for every 1 public dollar spent, and engaging 1,700 SMEs in the sector. , has contributed to joint research with 47 universities and 34 training programs. For life science business.

Among our recent successes is working with Nottingham City Council to become part of the Government’s UK Prosperity Shared Fund. Medilink Midlands has received her £271,872 support from the UK Government through a fund to provide business growth support to the medical technology and healthtech industries across the City of Nottingham.

The UK Prosperity Shared Fund (UKSPF) is a central pillar of the UK Government’s Level Up Plan, which will provide 2.6 billion in funding for local investment by March 2025. The fund aims to improve the pride and life chances of UK investors as a whole. Support local businesses, people and skills in communities and locations.

The MediLink Midlands project has already entered the life sciences and medical technology sector in Nottingham to ensure that the city remains globally recognized as a pioneer in medical technology and innovation. , or focus on providing business and innovation support to companies looking to enter.

We are helping more businesses in the city gain a competitive advantage and facilitate collaboration with industry suppliers and partners, academic research, the NHS, local government and other sector stakeholders. I want to

Visit Medilink Midlands as part of the Medilink UK team at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, stand B60, June 7-8. Register for free at www.med-techexpo.com.

