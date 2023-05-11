After the Google Pixel 7a launches, the Pixel 6a gets a big discount on Flipkart. How to get it for less than 200,000 yen





Google has launched the mid-range Pixel 7a in India at a price of Rs 43,999. His predecessor, the Pixel 6a, has been available for offers and discounts on his Flipkart since its launch. The smartphone launched in India last year at the same starting price as the Pixel 7a at Rs 43,999.

Google Pixel 6a Discounts

On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 6a is available from the launch price of Rs 43,999 to Rs 27,999. There is only one storage variant offering 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Buyer can get instant discount of Rs 1,250 for him on HDFC bank credit card EMI transaction. This will reduce the cost in India to INR 26,750. In addition, the buyer can also replace the old smartphone to reduce the value below his Rs 20,000.

There are chalk and charcoal color variations.

Google Pixel 7a price, benefits

As mentioned earlier, the newly launched Google Pixel 7a will launch at Rs 43,999. There are charcoal, sea and snow color variations. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of the offer, customers can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards when purchasing Pixel 7A, dropping the price to Rs 39,999.

Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: A quick comparison

Both the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a have the same 6.1-inch OLED display. The Pixel 7A display has a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6A display has a 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7A has 8GB RAM from the Pixel 6A’s 6GB RAM. Both devices offer the same 128GB of storage.

As for the chipset, the Pixel 7a is powered by the latest Tensor G2 chipset. However, the previous generation was powered by the 1st generation Tensor chipset. In the camera department, the Pixel 7A comes with an upgraded 64MP dual rear camera setup while the Pixel 6A comes with a 12MP dual rear camera setup. As for selfies, the Pixel 6A has an 8MP front-facing camera while the Pixel 7A has a better 13MP camera.

Surprisingly, the Pixel 7a doesn’t have a better battery than the previous generation, just slightly less battery capacity than the Pixel 6A. The Pixel 7A has a 4,385 mAh battery, while the Pixel 6A has a 4,410 mAh battery.

Also read:

How is the new and improved Google AI Search different from the Bard chatbot?

Google launches Pixel 7a in India for Rs 39,999.Check offers and features

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/after-google-pixel-7a-launch-pixel-6a-gets-massive-discount-on-flipkart-how-to-get-it-for-under-rs-20000-380900-2023-05-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos