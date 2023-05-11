SpaceX partners aim to launch commercial space stations





Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory scientific newsletter. Explore the universe with news about exciting discoveries, scientific advances and more.

CNN—

A giant California-based start-up and one of the newest entrants to the world of privatized spaceflight programs, the company used SpaceX rockets to launch the world’s first commercial space station and transport passengers. It aims to shuttle it to an orbiting outpost.

It’s not clear how much the deal, which Vasto announced Wednesday, will cost. Company executives declined to comment on the matter to CNN. It’s also not clear how much the planned trips to the space station, which could include professional astronauts and tourists, will cost.

In a statement, Jed McCaleb, founder and CEO of Vast, which once made his fortune in the cryptocurrency business, said in a statement that the company is building the world’s first commercial space station, Haven 1, and its first crew. He said he was excited to embark on this journey to launch. , vast -1.

Makaleb said he has invested $300 million of his own money in the effort, and won’t seek outside investment until Vasto builds its planned space station and is profitable. said. He added that he admitted the entire project could cost more than $300 million.

It’s unclear if Vast will actually be the first company to put a private space station into orbit. Vast says it is aiming for an August 2025 launch at the earliest. However, space station development is a very complex undertaking, requiring extensive testing and critical technologies such as life support systems.

Makaleb said Vast would benefit from being able to leverage a life support system already being developed for SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which the company will use to transport passengers to the space station. said it was planned.

McCaleb told CNN that Vast plans to equip Space Station Haven 1 with the necessary consumables, such as oxygen and other life support materials, but does not need to develop life support systems from scratch.

Other companies, including several NASA-backed companies, are also working to develop commercial space stations. Together with global partners, NASA is exploring the use of a privately-developed space station to replace the aging International Space Station, which has been continuously inhabited in low-Earth orbit since 2000.

The Biden-Harris administration and officials from Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency member states have approved the ISS to continue operating until 2030. But Russia, another of the International Space Station’s other major partners, said participation could only be guaranteed in the following ways: 2028.

It’s not clear how much of the $300 million McCaleb allocated for the Haven-1 project will go to SpaceX for launch services. Vasto did not disclose financial details about the deal with the company.

Vasts president Max Haott said the Dragon team and[SpaceX]team and leadership really want to build a Falcon 9-based space station. Haot headed the aerospace company Launcher before it was acquired by Vast in February. So it was very, very consistent.

A sprawling and simple unitary structure, the Haven-1 space station will launch atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the flagship rocket SpaceX has launched for over a decade.

After the spacecraft is put into orbit, SpaceX will provide training for four as-yet-unnamed crew members for a mission called Vast-1.

In a news release, the company said it will sell up to four crewed seats on its first mission to Haven 1. Potential customers include national and international space agencies and individuals involved in scientific and philanthropic projects.

The company initially plans for Haven-1 to operate independently in orbit around the Earth. The company then plans to attach the spacecraft as modules to a larger space station.

Vast said the ultimate goal is to build a giant orbiting space station with artificial gravity and launch it atop a SpaceX Starship rocket. The rocket, still in the development stage, exploded mid-air during its first test flight in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/10/world/spacex-vast-private-space-station-launch-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos