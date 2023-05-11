Google Coral USB Edge TPU Accelerator on ESXi





A few weeks ago I found a very strange post in the VMTN community asking how to change the Device ID (DID) and Vendor ID (VID) of a USB device passed through from ESXi to a VM. The device in question is the Google Coral USB Edge TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) Accelerator, a relatively inexpensive device that helps accelerate machine learning (ML) inference. With all the buzz around Generative AI and ChatGPT these days, I can imagine it’s becoming even more popular, but I don’t know how popular this device is with the community, especially those who want to use it with ESXi. did not.

The first observation reported by this user and many others in the Coral community was that ESXi was showing the wrong VID/DID for Coral USB devices and therefore did not work properly when passed through to a VM. It was. I was looking for a way to change the DID/VID value from 1a6e:089a (Global Unichip Corp.) to 18d1:9302 (Google Inc.).

Interestingly, a few weeks ago my friend Alan Renouf also told me that he had recently purchased a Coral USB device, so I checked with him first to see if he was observing the same reported behavior. I thought I’d give it a try. was. I was looking through Github reports to understand this issue and some of the previous workarounds that users have done including disabling the vmkusb module, but especially in recent releases of ESXi, all USB This is definitely not recommended as it simply disables the functionality added to the ESXi host.

I still didn’t understand this issue as the report doesn’t make sense in that the DID/VID is not being claimed correctly or needs to be changed to work properly. This didn’t make sense to me when I spoke with a USB expert (he’s Songtao, who also developed his USB network native driver for ESXi), so he took the plunge and bought a Coral USB device. bottom. Amazon, I did too.

After extensive testing and debugging by Songtao, I think I finally understand what’s really going on, and that many of the assumptions I’ve made are simply wrong or missing information. . Leaving ESXi aside for a moment, Coral USB devices are actually USB composite devices, which will make more sense later. When I plug my Coral USB device into any system, I expect the DID/VID value to be 1a6e:089a Global Unichip Corp., which is correct and expected behavior.

Before using the Coral USB device, the firmware is indirectly flashed onto the device when running one of the Coral samples. This actually changes his DID/VID value for 18d1:9302 Google Inc. In fact, using a different device, Google’s Coral project called webcoral allows you to manually perform the firmware update shared in this blog post.

So Coral USB devices need to be flashed with the correct firmware to function properly, but ESXi was correctly recognizing the initial DID/VID. This also applies to other operating systems when connecting a Coral USB device for the first time. Using this information, we performed some additional experiments. There, the following error was observed from the VM when it first tried to communicate with the USB Coral device:

Failed to load delegates from libedgetpu.so.1

On the surface it looks like a failure, but in reality I was able to successfully flash the firmware to the USB Coral device, but ESXi either doesn’t know about this change or expects the device to change. did not. This was further validated by additional testing using VMware Fusion to first understand the expected behavior of the device before finding a solution for ESXi. Once I understood what was required, I was able to debug further with Songtao and came up with a very simple solution to get ESXi to recognize the updated Coral USB device. After that the VM was able to use the passthrough device without issue.

As with any technical problem, it is very important to really understand what is going on, especially when trying to find or seek a solution. Early observations are misleading and can also lead to further confusion when reporting problems.

Personally, I’ve never dealt with USB devices that behave this way, so I don’t know if this is common, but I think it might have simplified the design of the device. Perhaps this was a design consideration to ensure the device was always running the latest firmware, but this is without a doubt one of the strangest types of USB devices I’ve come across so far. and Mr. Songtao agreed.

Note: Google also has the Coral PCIe Edge TPU Accelerator, which many people have also reported issues with ESXi, but this device is not actually PCIe standard compliant and one of VMware’s lead engineers Turns out it violated the PCIe spec shared by a person. Therefore, it cannot be used for passthrough with ESXi. If anyone on the Google Coral team is reading this and is interested in enabling this for anyone requesting support for ESXi, the link above has recommendations on how to remediate this issue. matters are described.

Below are step-by-step instructions to get Coral USB devices working in passthrough mode in a VM with recent ESXi 7.x and 8.x releases.

Step 0 – Assuming you already have a VM set up to run Coral software. If not, install an operating system that is supported for use with Coral. I’m using Ubuntu 20.04 in my setup and make sure the USB 3.1 controller is configured when adding the Coral USB device. If the VM is powered on, shut it down as we need to make one configuration change to the VM.

Step 2 – Edit the advanced settings of the VM and add the following settings:

usb.quirks.device0 = 0x18d1:0x9302 skip reset, skip refresh, skip set configuration

Step 3 – Power on the VM and run the initial Coral setup procedure to initialize the Coral USB device and update it with the required firmware. I expected the error message “Failed to load delegate from libedgetpu.so.1”, but the underlying Coral USB device was already successfully flashed.

Step 4 – Login to ESXi Shell and run the lsusb command as shown in the screenshot below to verify that the Coral USB device shows the default value of Global Unichip Corp.

Step 5 – Now we need to make ESXi aware of the updated Coral USB device. There are two options to achieve this.

Reboot ESXi – The Coral USB device has already been successfully initialized, so this is the quickest method unless you remove it from the physical ESXi host Reload the USB module – If you don’t want to reboot, You can make ESXi recognize the updated Coral USB device by reloading the USB module.

To reload the USB module, login to the ESXi shell and run the following command:

/etc/init.d/usbarbitrator stop vmkload_mod -u vmkusb;vmkload_mod vmkusb kill -SIGHUP $(ps -C | grep vmkdevmgr | awk ‘{print $1}’) /etc/init.d/usbarbitrator start

Note: If you are using or have the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi installed, use the following command instead to unload the USB module:

/etc/init.d/usbarbitrator stop vmkload_mod -u vmkusb_nic_fling;vmkload_mod vmkusb_nic_fling kill -SIGHUP $(ps -C | grep vmkdevmgr | awk ‘{print $1}’) /etc/init.d/usbarbitrator start

Step 6 – Rerun the lsusb command and you can see that the updated Coral USB device shows the Google Inc. expectations. It may take a second or two from the previous step, but you should see the updated DID/VID of your Coral USB device as shown in the screenshot below.

Step 7 – Finally, we can verify that the VM can see the updated Coral USB device by running the lsusb command within the OS. If you now re-run the Coral setup example, you will see that the operation completed successfully and is able to communicate properly with the Coral USB device.

Once the Coral USB device is successfully initialized, it persists after rebooting both the VM and the ESXi host. Coral USB devices revert to their default state only when they are physically removed from the ESXi host and you only need to go through steps 3 and 5 again.

Now that the Coral USB device is fully functional on ESXi, we are very interested in how users leverage this device, whether it is for the popular Frigate NVR application or other ML inference solutions. I have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://williamlam.com/2023/05/google-coral-usb-edge-tpu-accelerator-on-esxi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

