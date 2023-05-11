Introducing the Pixel Fold





MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) – Google on Wednesday unveiled its latest lineup of hardware products, including its first foldable phone and new tablet, as well as plans to roll out new AI capabilities to its search engine and productivity tools. Did.

Announced at the annual Google I/O developer conference, the update sees the company move beyond its core advertising business with new devices while also defending the search engine against threats posed by the new wave of AI. It was done in the midst of a struggle for Electric tool.

In a sign of where Google is currently focusing, the company spent over 90 minutes teasing a long list of new AI features before mentioning a hardware update.

Here’s what Google announced at the event:

pixel fold

Google has become the latest technology company to unveil a foldable smartphone. Like other foldable devices, the $1799 Pixel Fold has a vertical hinge that opens to reveal a tablet-like display. But Google calls the Fold the thinnest foldable on the market.

Google product manager George Huang said in a phone call ahead of the announcement that it required some clever engineering work to redesign components like speakers, batteries and haptics. The company has packed a Pixel smartphone into his sub-6mm body. That’s about two-thirds the thickness of his other Pixel smartphones.

The Pixel Fold is truly mobile first. It unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch screen, powered by his 180-degree hinge custom-built by Google. According to the company, the hinge mechanism has been moved completely out from under the display, improving dust resistance and reducing the overall thickness of the device.

Google Fold includes Pixel features such as long exposure, deblurring, and a magic eraser that removes unwanted or disturbing objects. It also features his Pixel Fold-specific tools like dual-screen live translation, allowing users to communicate in another language with fast voice and text translation on the outer screen.

Google has optimized its top apps to take advantage of the larger screen, but more work remains to be done as optimizing for the new foldable form factor will take time, Huang said. . It’s a process he’s been working on diligently, requiring huge investments with development partners across Android, Hwang added.

Google wasn’t the first to embrace foldable devices, but it may have waited until the technology was more advanced to launch its own version. For example, early versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold had screen issues and most apps weren’t properly optimized for the design.

However, the future of foldable devices is still uncertain. Most apps are not yet optimized for foldable devices. Prices are still very high. And Google’s biggest rival, Apple, has yet to embrace that option.

Despite the huge consumer interest in foldable phones and the resurgence of 90s-style flip phones among celebrities and TikTok influencers, the market for foldables is relatively small, with Samsung making the cut in the category. followed by Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, and Huawei. According to ABI Research, foldable and flexible displays accounted for about 0.7% of the smartphone market in 2021, but he is expected to drop to just under 2% in 2022.

Pixel Fold will be available in the US, UK, Germany and Japan. The company said the device will start shipping next month.

pixel 7a

The 7a’s face is similar to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with the same pixel camera bar along the back. It comes with the typical advances you’d expect in a smartphone upgrade, such as a better display, an advanced camera, and a longer-lasting battery. But the 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 processor and TItan M2 security chip, bringing advanced processing and new artificial intelligence capabilities. It also offers wireless charging for the first time in the A model.

Pixel’s lineup has long been known for its cameras, and the 7a is no exception. It’s packed with upgrades, including a 64-megapixel main camera, the largest sensor in the Pixel A series to date, to help improve image quality, low-light performance, and more. It also offers a new 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera for capturing even wider shots, and a new 13-megapixel front camera. For the first time each camera allowed him 4K video.

The 7a also supports a number of key Pixel features like deblurring, magic eraser, and an improved Nightscape mode that’s twice as sharp as its predecessor. You can also shoot long exposures and enhanced zoom.

The Pixel comes in several colors, including Charcoal, Snow, Sea and Coral, and starts at $499 in the Google Store on May 10th.

The Pixel Series A line has long targeted cost-conscious users who want great features at an affordable price, but their reach is limited. According to ABI Research, Google sells 8 million to 10 million of his Pixel devices each year.

According to ABI Research analyst David McQueen, smartphones in general will showcase how Google effectively optimizes its software, and this time AI capabilities on hardware, to improve the Android user experience. It is said that it was for Google deliberately limits sales volume because it also has to keep in mind its relationships with other smartphone makers that use the Android OS.

google pixel tablet

Mobile phones were the main focus at the event, but Google also revamped other parts of its hardware lineup.

Google has announced the Pixel Tablet, which is intended for use throughout the home, allowing you to turn off the lights in your home and set the thermostat without getting off the couch.

The tablets have rounded edges and corners and come in three colors: porcelain, hazel, and rose, with prices starting at $499. It will be released from June 20th.

Inside this 11-inch tablet is Google’s Tensor G2 chip, which brings long-lasting battery life and AI capabilities to the device. It also has a front-facing camera, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a charging dock.

AI Features Coming to Search

Google is also planning to introduce an AI chat feature to its core search engine as Silicon Valley’s technology arms race resumes.

The company announced that it is introducing the next evolution of Google Search. It uses AI-powered chatbots to answer questions they never thought search could answer, helping users get the information they want faster than ever before.

The update significantly changes the appearance of Google search results. When a user types a query into the main search bar, it automatically pops up AI-generated responses in addition to traditional results.

Users can now sign up for the new Google Search launching for the first time in the US via the Google app or Chrome desktop browser. The company says it will be accessible to a limited number of users in the coming weeks before scaling up.

Bard gets well

Google is expanding access to its existing chatbot, Bard, which works outside of its search engine, allowing users to outline and write essay drafts, plan a friend’s baby shower, and find lunch ideas out of the fridge. can assist with tasks such as obtaining

The tool was previously only available to early users via a waitlist in the US, but will soon be available to all users in 120 countries and 40 languages.

Google is also releasing extensions for Bard from its own services such as Gmail, Sheets and Docs, allowing users to ask questions and collaborate with chatbots within the apps they use. .

New language model comparable to GPT-4

Google also announced PaLM 2, its latest large-scale language model to rival ChatGPT creator OpenAIs GPT-4.

The move is a major step forward for the technology powering the company’s AI products, which are expected to improve logic, common sense reasoning, and math abilities. It can also generate specialized code in various programming languages.

