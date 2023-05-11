Managing Childhood Asthma Boston Children’s Answers





Virtual home visits by pulmonologists to children with asthma may have benefits. (Image: Adobe Stock)

Many children find it difficult to take their asthma medications regularly.

In some cases, you may decide not to take the medicine because you feel better. Other times, they simply forget. However, some children do not know how to properly use an asthma inhaler or cannot obtain medication in the first place.

Boston Children’s research activities are aimed at putting these children on track. A hospital respiratory medicine clinician wants to determine whether virtual home visits in children can increase adherence to asthma medications. They want to prove that an education-focused virtual connection can help control severe asthma in children.

Tregony Simoneau, M.D., a pulmonary physician and member of the Severe Asthma Program, says that when children take their asthma medications regularly, treatment results are better. And that’s what drives research. How can we achieve better adherence?

There is no better place than home

Studies have shown that adherence to inhaled asthma medications in children is 50%, or even lower than interruptions associated with emergency room (ER) visits and hospitalizations. However, a previous study from Boston Children’s Hospital found that when clinicians visited children’s homes to educate them about asthma and also assessed environmental factors, asthma disorders were reduced by 40 percent and emergency department visits by 60 percent. hospitalizations have decreased by more than 80%. .

Despite the success of home visits, geographic and cost barriers prevent respiratory clinicians from reaching all patients. But reliance on virtual appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened a new window in the homes of children being treated in severe asthma programs, with Simoneau and colleagues It has become possible to observe the actual situation of patients and collect accurate data on medication adherence.

We were able to see their medications and see if they were empty, Simoneau said. We observed how they used their inhalers and the environment in which they lived. I was able to get more information by visiting their homes virtually. This prompted her and Jonathan Gaffin, M.D., Ph.D., MMsc, director of the Severe Asthma Program, to begin a virtual visitation research project last year. At least 30 patients will participate.

The prognosis is better when children take asthma medications regularly.

track medication usage

During routine checkups at Boston Children’s, children participating in the study will complete the Asthma Control Test (ACT). This is a series of questions to determine how often shortness of breath occurs and whether the symptoms affect home, school, or work. Their baseline asthma medication adherence will also be measured by self-report and standardized surveys.

Then, within 6 months, a nurse and pulmonologist or another specialist from the severe asthma program visits the patient virtually. The patient again completes her ACT and recalls how often she has taken her prophylactic asthma inhaler or nebulizer in the past 14 days. When the participant returns to Boston Her Children for a follow-up exam after her six months, she will undergo the ACT again. The clinician will also record how often the patient’s severe asthma exacerbations required steroid treatment or hospitalization 6 months before and 6 months after her virtual visit.

The study also measures pharmacy replenishment data, as children and their families may not remember drug use accurately. This may be an important finding, as some families have difficulty paying for medicines or do not have ready access to pharmacies.

control asthma

Equally important, the virtual visits allowed Simoneau and colleagues to observe how patients used their inhalers and nebulizers, demonstrating best practices and how to adhere to regular schedules. be able to offer advice. It also virtually explores a patient’s home environment, looking for allergens that may trigger asthma. Funding from Harvard University’s Office of Teacher Development and Diversity supports the purchase of vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, mattress and pillow covers, and other items that can help reduce asthma symptoms.

Simoneau hopes the study will demonstrate that virtual visitation can improve children’s medication habits and curb chronic disease. Ideally, she says, virtual visits will be part of permanent care, not only in her program, but also in other hospitals and clinics that treat asthma.

She says that I am often impressed by what I see at home and how hard families are trying to help their children. These visits help to see if they are working towards evidence-based interventions.

Learn more about the Severe Asthma Program here.

