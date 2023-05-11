Ubiquitous AI will bring big changes to SEO





Google’s annual I/O event got off to an exciting start with a keynote. In summary, AI is now ubiquitous in all core products. Over the next few months, I’ll be discussing how SEO and content have the biggest impact on his marketers, but I’ll also touch on the impact on developers and creatives.

If you haven’t watched today’s Google I/O keynote yet, or would like to, you can watch it here. Skip his first hour or so of the countdown before the actual keynote begins.

stay on top of everything

AI (and its impact on SEO) is evolving rapidly, and the pace is starting to feel furious.

I have a very real sense of insecurity when I talk to my colleagues, but it boils down to, “How can I get through it all?”

The key to staying on top of everything is having a high enough level of abstraction.

The easiest way to think about it in the context of Google Search and content related and how AI can affect your content is:

Things are going to get crazy.

In today’s keynote, for the first time in a long time, we saw Google talk about a coherent vision for product direction, especially in light of the AI ​​revolution.

They successfully identified the core problem users were trying to solve for each major product, including Google Search, Maps, Photos, Workspaces, Mobile, and more.

Impact on Google Search

In a nutshell, Google would have to rename the blog to:

“keyword”:

To:

“prompt”

Their post on “Supercharging Search with Generative AI” describes the big changes coming.

First, we deploy generative AI (essentially) as a SERP feature in search results.

This is a change from the user’s point of view (if it works). Rather than individual searches becoming separate events (which we see as keywords today), we’re moving towards searches that are prompts that generate new context. For both you and Google, the journey ahead will be even longer.

Further integration of Google’s shopping graph into this feature will be of great interest to e-commerce marketers.

Marketers can choose to list their products in Merchant Center or have them appear on their site (or both) via metadata.

The enhancement, again from the user’s perspective, is to further enhance navigation between product categories by criteria specified in prompts. This means that merchants must ensure that their product listings and metadata are well optimized and discoverable.

There’s obviously more to come, but I encourage teams to embark on these topics in terms of immediate SEO impact to plan for.

Content creation is completely interrupted

A few months ago we made the following observations.

Many AI content writer apps will be disappointed when Google Docs incorporates content summaries and AI content generation for summaries.

And we stand by this. Even more so after today’s keynote.

In this regard, Google’s core product has received so many useful innovations that it would be difficult for users and content creators to ignore them.

Google’s new “Help me write” feature lets you create documents, emails, job descriptions, and more with simple prompts. Adjust prompts and expand content with the click of a button.

Two areas where automated authoring tools for SEO purposes might benefit are 1) content scoring, and 2) generating content that has not been watermarked by Google as synthetic content. It remains to be seen how important this will become over time.

Content producers will need to focus more on engineering going forward.

Aside from the Google Search update, the Workspace upgrade was the most impressive.

Image editing and generation tools

All-new image editing tools are now available, including Google Photos, Google Slides, and more.

Creators either love or hate these features. or both.

Even people with no creative flair might like it. It remains to be seen if these will basically be the next generation of clip art (albeit dynamically generated).

Google also announced a partnership with Adobe Firefly to provide even more generative AI capabilities when generating images and other works.

PaLM 2 release

PaLM 2 is the next version of Google’s Large Language Model.

Previous/current versions of PaLM are language models that power Bard and other products. PaLM has four different sized models (Gecko, Otter, Bison and Unicorn) sized for different purposes and currently supports over 100 languages.

I have also greatly improved my ability to understand code, math and different writing styles.

Overall, Google seems to be focusing on applications of AI that add value quickly, building on many of the paradigms popularized by the release of the OpenAI product, but also looking to expand its portfolio of assets to bring more value. is utilized.

Many of the agent and app frameworks found in the open source world (Langchain, BabyAGI, Auto-GPT, LlamaIndex, etc.) are more generalized tools that represent the next evolution of generative AI. In other words, connect LLM to all your data. .

What Google is doing here is basically engineering a product that does the same thing across a series of products.

The API is public, so if you don’t have access to it yet, you’ll be the first to know what you can do with it.

Gemini Announcement

Earlier this year, Google announced that Google’s Brain and DeepMind teams had reached a settlement.

They are working together to develop a new model called the Gemini.

The I/O keynote didn’t go into too much detail, but it looks like this is the next-generation model that will be released after PaLM 2.

Take-out

So, with every new announcement or technology released, SEOs are constantly asking themselves, “Is SEO dead?”

To be honest, the industry can sometimes sound like a bunch of apocalyptic apocalypse preppers.

These SEOs are concerned about the AI ​​apocalypse.

SEO isn’t dead as long as there is content and people searching for it on the internet (sorry advertisers and VCs).

As always, a related question is how SERPs evolve and how does that affect user behavior.

The biggest change is the introduction of Conversational AI, essentially as a SERP feature.

The big change is what happens once the conversation starts.

As Google has demonstrated time and time again, they are interested in keeping searches on their properties as long as possible, rather than sending users to every website.

So, while the website and links will still exist, more attractive search methods may emerge.

As the situation evolves, the name of the game will likely be that site owners ensure their content and products appear not only in search results, but also in the responses generated to their content.

Many of the traditional best practices of SEO apply, but structured data, knowledge graphs, and high-quality content can become more important.

