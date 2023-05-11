Vehicle Inspection Tech Raises $100 Million for Major Expansion in US





Automotive technology company UVeye has secured $100 million in Series D funding, bucking the downward trend of startup investment rounds over the past year.

The company said the funds will be used to begin production of the UVeyes automotive inspection system in North America, support further sales growth in the United States, and facilitate new market expansion.

The investment round was led by Hanako VC, a venture capital firm based in New York and Tel Aviv. GM Ventures, CarMax, WR Berkley Corporation, FIT Ventures LP and Israeli institutional investors also participated in the round.

“With the trust that Hanaco VC and our other strategic investors have shown in UVeye, we will further expand our business within the next three years, with industry firsts in thousands of dealers, used car auctions and fleets nationwide. inspection technology, said Amir Heber, co-founder and CEO of UVeye.

automobile inspection. Photo courtesy of UVeye

UVeyes’ goal is to revolutionize and standardize how the automotive industry detects vehicle damage and mechanical problems. Our patent-protected technology provides automakers, dealers and fleet managers with an unparalleled solution for quickly and accurately pinpointing vehicle problems, while setting new quality standards for the industry. said Heber.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv and Teaneck, New Jersey, UVeye has designed systems based on advanced artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine learning technology. Founded in 2016, the company also has offices in Japan and Germany and has commercial agreements with General Motors, Volvo Cars USA and CarMax to deploy his UVeye technology across its wholesale network.

Another Tel Aviv-based automotive technology company, Foretellix, has also just raised $43 million in the first closing of its Series C funding round.

The round was led by 83North, with participation from existing investors including Toyota’s growth fund, NVIDIA and the Volvo Group, bringing Foretellix’s total funding to more than $93 million.

Foretellix’s safety-driven verification and validation platform, Foretify, is used by automotive, trucking and mining customers such as the Volvo Group and Torc (a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks) to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous driving systems. I’m here.

Foretellix is ​​tackling the biggest barrier to deploying autonomous driving systems safely at scale. Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix, said, “This new funding will help us meet the growing demand for our solutions, expand our global footprint and enable secure autonomy. It will help accelerate our vision of

