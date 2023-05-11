Google Pixel Tablet comes with its own speaker dock





We knew the Pixel Tablet was coming. In fact, we’ve known it for a year. Google teased the device at I/O last year. Don’t worry, it was one of those things that was working on a deal of sorts, with a very wide 2023 release date. The company detailed the system (a bit) at his October event and gave a very brief preview of the dock.

The dock is the most exciting part here, to be honest. The company didn’t like it when I called it basically the giant Nest Home Hub, but I wasn’t the first to make this very obvious comparison, and certainly won’t be the last. Frankly, it’s hard to argue that Google didn’t self-inflict this with a design that lavishly borrowed from his line of smart homes.

Why not? I believe the original Nest Hub is the best looking smart screen out there. The Pixel Tablet effectively splits it in two. There’s an Android slate bit and a dock bit that attaches magnetically and has its own built-in speaker. Great interoperability. When the tablet is held against the dock, it magnetically attaches and charges the device through a series of pins. A subtle animation flashes across the screen, and the music that’s playing automatically changes to a much better set of speakers.

It’s a clever design, if not entirely new. Amazon did something similar with the Fire tablet a while back, but it’s a much nicer looking system, and Google cleverly bundles the two together for a price of $499. It’s a lot more expensive than the $230 Nest Hub Max, but it’s actually pretty good when you think of it as two devices. Anyone want to buy a standalone tablet? I don’t know. Probably so. But such people can easily miss the best part of the whole thing.

In effect, the system does double duty. Like two for the price of one. The fate of the Nest Hub Max is in question, especially considering he’s had very little news about the Nest throughout 2023 (and there doesn’t seem to be any news related to the event either). With a click in place, the standard Android desktop switches into hub mode, prioritizing things like smart home control, including live feeds from connected smart cameras.

With a 2560 x 1600 10.95 inch display, it’s perfect for watching TV shows or watching cooking videos in the kitchen. This setup features an 8MP front-facing camera (as well as the rear) capable of recording 1080p at 30FPS, making it suitable for video conferencing as well. Remember when Facebook/Meta tried to build an entire product line around this feature? Better as part of a much larger set of photos. There is also a physical toggle to turn off the microphone and camera for privacy.

Like the other devices announced today (as well as the Pixel 7), this tablet is powered by the Tensor G2 chip. This is combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. For most intents and purposes, this is effectively a scaled-up version of the Pixel 7/7a. Google promises up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. In addition to the four charging pins on the dock, you can always use just the USB-C port. Google says charging speeds are about the same for both, taking about 2.5 hours to charge from 0 to 100.

For all intents and purposes, it’s a strange moment to suddenly return to making tablets. This was arguably facilitated by his L version of Android designed for larger screens. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have all sold very good tablets over the years, so the Pixel Tablet alone is hard to sell. The hardware isn’t anything fancy, nor does it stand out among other offerings.

Doc, on the other hand, suddenly makes it a much more compelling proposition. A Google representative told TechCrunch that the tablet is designed essentially like a large cell phone. However, it is most often used in the home. In fact, our research shows that tablets are used at home more than 80% of the time. But no tablet is designed to really work well in the home. So we thought we could handle both.

This is an interesting point. Especially since the way we use our devices is changing in a post-pandemic world. Suddenly it’s not just a tablet, it’s a smart home controller/hub, a video conferencing device, a video streaming machine. It’s not a TV replacement, but it’s a solid option for watching YouTube.

Oops, also briefly mention this clever case with a metal stand that doubles as a handle. It has metal pins for pass-through charging so you don’t have to remove it when docking. Simply move it around the dock and snap it into place.

