Google Announces Search Upgrades at I/O: Generative AI and ‘Perspective’





Today at Google I/O, we announced for the first time some advancements to search.

Two of the most significant updates to search are the integration of the Perspectives feature and the application of generative AI to enhance search results.

These enhancements are aimed at restructuring the way users discover information and deepen their understanding of topics.

Screenshot of transformative generative AI: blog.google/products/search/generative-ai-search/, May 2023.

A new generative AI capability from Google called Search Generative Experience (SGE) is a new approach to search queries.

This technology is designed to simplify complex search tasks and provide snapshots of key information linked to deeper resources.

Google’s generative AI can answer deeper questions by providing the right details and suggestions for further exploration, such as comparing two national parks for families with toddlers and dogs.

SGE also enhances your online shopping experience and provides comprehensive product information including the latest reviews, ratings, prices and product images.

This new shopping experience is built on Google’s Shopping Graph. The Shopping Graph contains over 35 billion product listings, all continuously updated.

Recognizing the known limitations of generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM), Google has taken measures to ensure the quality and reliability of search results, such as limiting the types of queries in which these features appear. We have safety measures in place.

The SGE feature is currently available ly in Search Labs on Chrome desktop in the US and Google apps for Android and iOS users, but the interface is in English only at launch.

Diversifying Search with “Perspectives” Screenshot: blog.google/products/search/google-search-perspectives/, May 2023.

Google is introducing the “Perspectives” feature to complement its generative AI technology.

This new tool highlights long-form videos, images, and written posts from discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms in search results.

This feature is designed to help users understand topics through the experiences and perspectives of others, providing a more human touch to digital information.

For example, if a user is looking for advice on making friends in a new city, the “Perspectives” filter shows results with personal stories and tips from various online sources.

Google emphasizes that Perspectives will improve the quality of review content in search results, highlighting content created by first-hand experiences and individuals with deep knowledge of the subject matter.

Helpful content ranking system updates

As part of our focus on information quality, we’re updating our content systems to help us better understand content from a personal or professional perspective, and help us surface more of these “hidden gems” on search. to

For up-to-date guidance on Google’s helpful content systems, see the report by Roger Montti of SEJ.

Powered by advances in AI, Google’s update today is a breakthrough in search engine technology that blends AI-powered insights with diverse human perspectives.

Sign up for the Google Search Labs waitlist here.

Featured Image: rafapress/Shutterstock

