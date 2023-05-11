Survive with CX, technology and innovation





Focus on GistCustomer. A great customer experience increases loyalty and competitiveness. Maximize technology. A fully deployed and integrated martech stack increases efficiency and visibility. Continuous optimization. Establish a culture of continuous innovation and data-driven decision-making.

Remember when you got your first pager or BlackBerry? The coolest kid in the neighborhood or business.

Today’s smart and sophisticated smartphones are faster than most people’s laptops and are undoubtedly the center of the world for our families, businesses and creative lives.

Speed, power, innovation and integration are constantly accelerating every aspect of the digital age. Technology is redefining how businesses, consumers and even governments live, work, play and function, and it will continue unabated.

A Bain & Company survey found that 85% of business leaders believe the pace of digital disruption will continue or accelerate over the next five years.

As a business leader, if you knew what the world would look like today ten years ago, would you have made a different decision? Would you have invested in technology or adapted your strategy sooner? Whether it’s fashion trends or digital investments, the bottom line is really 20/20.

Enter: Million dollar question. what’s next? What’s important? What’s innovative and what’s noisy? Folks, these are the questions that keep executives up at night and keep all their innovation engines running.

Like your pager is the latest iPhone, how do you invest time, resources, and profits to set your team up for success and differentiate your business in a vague future state that may differ from today? What should I do?

With the crystal ball in the repair shop, I don’t know what the next decade will bring. But having delivered digital transformation strategies to hundreds of clients across thousands of projects, I have pinpointed three imperatives that will be critical to future market competitiveness through 2025. Let’s look forward to the future.

Customer experience centered around loyalty

If customer experience is lacking in 2025, it is. (In Las Vegas, you wouldn’t make it that long.)

Customer experience is all that matters. A seamless and satisfying customer experience increases loyalty, order frequency, average order value (AOV), and referrals. Conversely, 76% of his consumers would stop doing business with the company after just his one bad customer experience.

This is no news, improving the customer experience is at the heart of what we do, 52% of executives cite increased customer centricity and increased engagement as key drivers of their digital transformation investments.

Having a wealth of options at your fingertips makes your customers more discerning. They want personalized experiences, AI-powered recommendations, instant gratification, instant problem resolution, speed of delivery, and great customer service. Leaders must build transformational strategies around these emotions in order to survive and thrive.

With the declining value of cookies, businesses will need more savvy knowledge to capture first-party data and deliver such enhanced and personalized experiences.

You need the right technology, like AI-powered personalization and targeting, and a customer data platform that connects the dots across the customer journey to inform the loyalty-earning experience. Ultimately, strengthening loyalty is the key to getting more company data while gaining more accurate insight into customer interests and behaviors.

Beyond customer acquisition and retention, it makes business sense to build customer experiences around loyalty. It reveals gaps and opportunities. This will give you an objective view of what is working and what is not. This allows you to identify and mitigate inefficiencies.

Of course, building customer experiences around loyalty requires visibility and measurement across the customer journey. Achieving this Holy Grail requires a strong and integrated martech stack.

Fully Adopted and Integrated with the Latest Martech Stack

Whether lagging behind the pandemic, business innovation, or Jones momentum, most companies have made good progress toward digital transformation.

This might look like investing in modernizing websites, integrating tools and systems, moving to the cloud, implementing AI/ML and other automation, hiring technical talent, and investing in flexible and configurable technical architectures. I can’t.

However, many new customers hire us to solve the common complaint that they are not getting the most value out of their digital transformation investments. Delayed introduction. Visibility is siled. In fact, his 80% of the technology features they buy are left unused.

Frankly, this is unlikely to be the tech’s fault. Usually it is rooted in implementation and culture. To accelerate the transition, companies hire people to implement the technology and wait for it to work. They won’t power off legacy systems until they magically do so.

By not burning the boat, employees continue to adopt new tools and processes half-heartedly, defaulting to legacy systems that are comfortable part of the job. This creates risks such as:

View all Security Legacy systems don’t have the same security maintenance and governance, leaving your business vulnerable. Efficiency workaround after workaround. Running multiple tools reduces productivity and increases training time for new hires. Siled Visibility When rogue employees complete tasks outside of approved channels, companies never have a complete picture of the customer journey, security governance, employee productivity and adoption. They lack a universal truth or a single source of reliable data to make confident decisions. Additionally, investments in new technologies such as AI cannot operate at full capacity when fed with partial and siled data. Costs Keeping both systems running is costly to repair and maintain traditional tools and does not offer cost savings opportunities not realized with modern technology.

my advice? burn the ship Fully adopt and integrate the martech stack to gain benefits across productivity, visibility, security, cost savings and innovation.

Overall, companies that are keen on legacy technology are at greater risk of losing market share, slowing progress, falling behind their competitors, and suffering financial loss.

A culture of continuous optimization

Continuous optimization through endless curiosity and experimentation/test strategies is the foundation for successful digital transformation.

The green light within the company is to constantly innovate and explore ways to make systems, processes, or people work better in order to find opportunities, remove friction, stop guessing, test and find out.

Too many companies invest in big technology projects like new websites or Salesforce implementations and then move on. They raise their hands: done. And frustration smolders when the project fails to achieve meaningful internal change or deliver profitable results.

Get into the habit of building continuous optimization into every aspect of your business today. Create a safe and collaborative environment for employees to share ideas, test hypotheses, and learn from mistakes.

We demand data to inform decision-making at all levels of the organization and invest in systems and people to properly collect, analyze and use that data to drive optimization efforts.

experiment. AI should try to maximize its value. But don’t overestimate. Strategic thinking (data, test-centric, you guessed it, lessons learned from continuous optimization) will never be a commodity, but AI-assisted to accelerate and do better can do.

Finally, celebrate success, encourage employees to share what they’ve learned to improve overall performance and foster cross-functional teamwork.

Culture does not change overnight. You need to intentionally approach this change with clear goals and a plan of measurement.

Done right, you don’t have to wait until 2025 for greater objectivity, visibility, morale, retention, performance and profitability.

do what you know you have to do now

In 2025, digital leaders will look at the organizations they’ve built (perhaps from screens embedded in their arms) and attribute success to three things: Improving the customer experience with every strategic initiative. , fully integrating and maximizing our martech stack, and building a culture of continuous optimization so that we can confidently handle changing conditions.

No one can tell the future. It is full of uncertainties, choices and challenges. But his three areas of customer focus, technology maximization, and talent inevitably influence who wins and who loses.

Don’t blame yourself for not winning the digital table stakes correctly today.

