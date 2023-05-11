Google’s new perspective on this image and AI-generated image labels





At I/O, Google announced several new features to existing Google Search, in addition to the new Google Search Generative Experience. These new features include perspective and AI-generated image labels for this image.

Outlook

Google has added a new perspective filter that allows searchers to filter search results to show results from videos, blogs, and forums. Google’s vice president of search, Liz Reed, told Search Engine Land that these results are intended to give people a more “live experience” for their search queries.

Searchers want to see answers from people who share their personal perspectives, and these answers are provided in a user interface that is more friendly and understandable for younger searchers.

what kind of perspective do you see? Below is a screenshot of the perspective in action.

Google explained that tapping the perspective filter will reveal more long- and short-form videos, images, and posts shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms.

Google will also display detailed information about the creator of this content, such as name, profile picture and information about the popularity of the content.

We’ve seen Google test perspectives early on, but these two examples are different than the ones we’ve covered here. I discovered this test last week. Google said this will roll out in the “coming weeks.”

About this image

Just like regular text-based search results have “about this result”, Google starts “about this image”. About this image shows the image, including when the image or similar images were first indexed by Google, where the image may have first appeared, news, social, and other sites Other locations are displayed.

This will start with US English search results.

What does this image look like? Here’s a screenshot of this feature in action:

AI-generated image labels

Google is also releasing new markup for site owners to label their images with AI-generated labels.

This is a new metadata label and must be manually added by site owners and publishers. Google indicates in image search results whether the image was generated by AI.

Google does not label images as algorithmically generated by AI, as it is “not yet” at the stage of detecting whether an image is machine-generated or human-generated. Therefore, Google trusts image creators to use this metadata label.

Also, this markup only works for images, not AI-generated text.

what is it like Below is a screenshot of an image created by Midjourney. It says “Image self-labeled as AI-generated”.

technical. Google said the AI-generated self-label markup is based on his IPTC technical standards. This is similar to how Google Images already displays certain information based on image metadata.

why do you care

These new user interface changes may impact your site’s traffic and visibility. So be careful if your site appears in some or all of these results.

Cover more range. To learn more about what Google announced today at I/O on Search, check out the related short article.

