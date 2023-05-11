Google uses AI to rewrite text to generate Android wallpapers





Artificial intelligence is poised to play a bigger role in how we use our mobile phones. Google establishes itself as the leader in generative AI (AI that can create content based on text prompts) with new features that use AI to rewrite text messages and generate new Android wallpapers He further expressed his ambition to

Google made the announcement Wednesday at its annual I/O developer conference, which typically announces new products, developer tools and technologies. Following the success of his OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, generative AI has become his tech industry buzzword for 2023.

Google is now giving us a glimpse of how this technology will appear on Android and its apps. And for now, Google’s approach seems to be to use generative AI to bring more customization and personalization options to mobile devices.

“One of the things we’ve learned along the way is that making a system very customizable requires a lot of different configuration levers and is very complicated,” said Dave Burke, vice president of Android engineering. said. “And then I realized that there is actually a clever way to do this.”

One example is Magic Compose, which is launching in beta this summer on Google’s messaging app. It’s basically a tool that lets you change the tone of your text message before hitting the send button. For example, you can make your message sound more sober or excited, or write it in Shakespearean style. This is similar to the functionality 9to5Google leaked right before Google I/O. You can apply the changes by tapping the magic wand icon in the app. Google also says Magic Compose will suggest responses based on the context of the message.

According to Burke, customized messages using Magic Compose aren’t labeled as such because “humans are involved.” Google didn’t write messages from scratch. Change the text so you can edit it before sending.

“We make suggestions so you can edit it,” he said.

A screenshot of what Google’s Magic Compose feature would look like.

Google

Google is also coming up with new Android wallpapers that are created on demand using generative AI. There are categories and prompts to choose from, which not only give users a starting point, but also prevent the system from creating potentially inappropriate wallpapers. For example, you can select a prompt such as ‘post-impressionist style city by the bay’ and generate a new background that fits that description.

Watch this: Google’s AI ambitions could be showcased all over Google I/O

03:34

Burke also said Google uses public domain training data, which should prevent the system from creating copyrighted images. Generated AI wallpapers will be available this fall, but Google plans to launch other new wallpaper options for Pixel devices next month. These include new emoji-based wallpapers and cinematic wallpapers that stylize your photos with portrait mode-like beauty.

Take a look at Google’s new generative AI wallpapers.

Google

Burke sees many opportunities for generative AI to further change the way we use our phones, from the type of wallpaper we set to the way we compose messages. He envisions a future where AI can be used to generate new backgrounds for existing photos that change throughout the day or even through the seasons.

“There [are] There are just a ton of really interesting use cases in the realm of this kind of input expression,” he said.

These new features are Google’s approach to what is becoming a very competitive space. Meta, for example, plans to incorporate more AI into apps like WhatsApp and Messenger. And just before Google I/O, Microsoft unveiled access to his Bing AI search engine and chatbot. Google and Microsoft have also been vying for dominance in this space for years, especially when it comes to online chatbots and productivity tools.

The announcement comes as the limitations of generative AI-based applications become apparent. For example, Google’s Bard chatbot shared inaccurate information during a demo earlier this year. An investigation released in April by the Digital Hate Countermeasures Center found that Byrd had produced misinformation and false claims. There are also examples of seemingly harmless technologies, such as Google Photos’ ability to bring back memories, to unintended consequences, such as resurfacing sensitive or painful memories.

When asked about Google’s approach to ensuring that new technologies are applied safely and in a manner that considers such limitations and consequences, Burke pointed to Google’s AI Principles.

“If you look at our AI principles, we’re trying to specify things like social responsibility for unfair bias and testing for safety,” he said. “You really have to go out of your way to test something like this. Technology needs to be responsible to humans.”

Learn more about Google I/O on Pixel Fold, Pixel 7A, Pixel Tablet and Android 14.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by our editors. See this post for more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-will-use-ai-to-rewrite-your-texts-and-generate-android-wallpapers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos