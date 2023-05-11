



Posted by Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Today, at the same time as Google I/O, we are releasing the second beta of Android 14. Google I/O included a session covering many of the new Android 14 features in depth, with Beta 2 including Camera and Media, Privacy and Security, System UI, and Developer Productivity. As we continue to improve the experience on large-screen devices, the Android 14 beta program is now available for the first time on select partner phones, tablets, and foldables.

Android delivers enhancements and new features throughout the year, and your feedback on the Android Beta Program plays an important role in continuously improving Android. The Android 14 developer site has lots of information about the beta, including Pixel downloads and release timelines. We would love to hear from you. Thank you for your continued support in making Android a platform that works for everyone.

Now available on more devices

Android 14 Beta is available now from partners such as iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi.

Premium camera and media experience

Android devices are known for their premium cameras, and with Android 13, recording brilliant high dynamic range (HDR) video with support for billions of colors, device makers are rolling out features like night mode and bokeh. Added support for camera extensions to use, optimized camera stream use cases. such as streams. Android 14 builds on these features.

Image Ultra HDR Android adds support for 10-bit High Dynamic Range (HDR) images, which retains more information from the sensor when taking photos, enabling vivid colors and better contrast. The Ultra HDR format that Android uses is fully backwards compatible with JPEG, allowing apps to seamlessly interoperate with HDR images and display them in standard dynamic range if desired. The rendering of these images in the HDR UI is done automatically by the framework through manifest entries or by calling Window.setColorMode at runtime when the app chooses to use the HDR UI for the activity window. will be split.

You can also capture 10-bit compressed still images on supported devices. Post-editing is more flexible as more colors are restored from the sensor. A gain map associated with an Ultra HDR image can be used to render the image using OpenGL or Vulkan.

Camera extension zoom, focus, post view, etc.

Android 14 upgrades and improves the camera extension, allowing apps to handle longer processing times and improving images with computationally intensive algorithms such as low-light photography on supported devices. will be This will further enhance the user experience when using the camera extension. Examples of these improvements include:

In-sensor zoom

If REQUEST_AVAILABLE_CAPABILITIES_STREAM_USE_CASE in CameraCharacteristics contains SCALER_AVAILABLE_STREAM_USE_CASES_CROPPED_RAW , the app can take advantage of advanced sensor capabilities and crop by using CaptureRequest on a RAW target with stream use case set to CameraMetadata.SCALER_AVAILABLE_STREAM_USE_CASES_CROPP RAW You can give the stream as many pixels as the full field of view. ED_RAW. By implementing a request override control, the updated camera gives the user zoom control even before the other camera controls are ready.

Lossless USB audio

Android 14 adds support for lossless audio formats for an audiophile-level experience over USB wired headsets. You can query a USB device for preferred mixer attributes, register listeners for preferred mixer attribute changes, and configure mixer attributes using the new AudioMixerAttributes class. It represents formats such as channel masks, sample rates, and audio mixer behavior. This class allows you to send audio directly without mixing, adjusting volume, or processing effects. We are working with his OEM partners to enable this feature on their devices later this year.

more graphics capabilities

Android 14 adds advanced graphics features that can be used to take advantage of advanced GPU capabilities from within the Canvas layer.

Custom mesh with vertex and fragment shaders

Android has long supported drawing triangle meshes with custom shading, but input mesh formats were limited to a few predefined attribute combinations. Android 14 adds support for custom meshes that can be defined as triangles or triangle strips and can optionally be indexed. These meshes are specified using custom attributes, vertex strides, variable shaders, and vertex/fragment shaders written in AGSL. A vertex shader defines changes such as position and color, while a fragment shader can optionally define pixel colors using changes typically made by a vertex shader. If a color is provided by the fragment shader, that color will be blended with the current paint color using the blend mode selected when drawing the mesh. For more flexibility, uniforms can be passed to fragment and vertex shaders.

Hardware buffer renderer for Canvas

To help draw to a HardwareBuffer with hardware acceleration using Android’s Canvas API, Android 14 introduces the HardwareBufferRenderer. This is especially useful for use cases that communicate with the system compositor via SurfaceControl for low-latency drawing.

privacy

Android 14 continues our focus on privacy with new features that give users more control and visibility over their data and how it’s shared.

health connect

Health Connect is an on-device repository for your health and fitness data. It allows the user to share data between his favorite apps and gives him one place to control what data is shared with these apps.

Health Connect is now available for download as an app from the Google Play Store. Starting with Android 14, Health Connect is part of the platform and receives updates via Google Play System Updates without requiring a separate download. This allows for frequent updates to Health Connect and allows your app to take advantage of Health Connect available on devices running Android 14 and higher. Users can access Health Connect from their device settings, and privacy controls are integrated into system settings.

Start supporting exercise routes in Health Connect. This allows users to share workout routes that can be visualized on a map. A route is defined as a list of saved locations within a time window and the app can insert the route into an exercise session to connect them. To give users full control over this sensitive data, they should be able to share individual routes with other apps.

That’s not the only new thing. We have a separate blog post on What’s New in Android Health to learn more about Health Connect and more.

Data sharing update

Users will now see a new section in the Location Runtime Permissions dialog that highlights when apps share location data with third parties, and allows them to get more information and control app data access. increase. This information comes from the data safety form in the Google Play Console. Other app stores will also be able to provide mechanisms for passing this information. We encourage you to review your app’s location data sharing policy and keep it up-to-date with applicable updates to your app’s data safety information. This change will be rolled out soon.

In addition, users will receive periodic notifications if any of the apps with location permissions change how they share data and start sharing data with third parties.

A new location data sharing update page will be accessible from within the device settings.

Secure full-screen intent notification

In Android 11 (API level 30), it was possible for any app to send a full screen intent using Notice.Builder#sendFullScreenIntent when the phone is locked. You can automatically grant this when your app is installed by declaring the USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT permission in your AndroidManifest.

Full-screen intent notifications are designed for very high-priority notifications that require the user’s immediate attention, such as an incoming phone call or setting a user-configured alarm clock. Starting with Android 14, apps granted this permission during app install are limited to apps that only provide calls and alarms.

This permission remains in effect for apps installed on the phone prior to the user updating to Android 14. Users can turn this permission on or off.

You can use the new API NoticeManager.canUseScreenIntent to check if your app has the permission. If not, the app can use the new intent ACTION_MANAGE_APP_USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT to launch a settings page where the user can grant permissions.

System UI prediction back

Material component search animation

In the Android 14 Beta 2 release, we’ve added several improvements and new guidance to help developers achieve more seamless animations when navigating between activities in their apps.

In Android 14 Beta 2, all Predictive Back features remain developer options. See the developer guide for transitioning your app to predictive back and the developer guide for creating custom in-app transitions.

App compatibility

Beta 2 is one step closer to platform stability in June 2023, when the final Android 14 SDK and NDK APIs and final system behavior for apps will be complete. With more devices running Android 14 Beta, we expect more users to try our apps on Android 14 and report any issues they find in the coming weeks.

To test compatibility, install your public app on a device or emulator running Android 14 Beta and run through the app’s full flows. Review behavior changes and focus on testing. Please publish an update as soon as possible after fixing the issue.

It’s also a good time to start preparing your app for targeting Android 14 by testing the app compatibility change toggles in Developer Options.

Toggle App Compatibility in Developer Options Get started with Android 14

Today’s Beta 2 release includes everything you need to try out Android 14 features, test your apps, and provide feedback. If you want to test your app on a tablet or foldable device, you can test it on our partners’ devices, but the easiest way to get started is with the Android Studio SDK manager. You can also register your supported Pixel device here to get this and future Android 14 beta and feature drop beta updates over the air.

For the best development experience on Android 14, we recommend using the latest release of Android Studio Hedgehog. After setup is complete, you need to:

Try out new features and APIs. Your feedback is very important to perfect the API. Please report any issues in the tracker on the feedback page. Test your current app’s compatibility – See if your app is affected by Android 14’s default behavior changes. Install your app on a device or emulator running Android 14 and test it thoroughly. Test apps with opt-in changes – Android 14 has opt-in behavior changes that only affect apps when targeting new platforms. It is important to understand and assess these changes early. For ease of testing, the changes can be toggled on and off individually.

We update beta system images and SDKs regularly throughout the Android 14 release cycle.

For more information on how to get the beta, please visit the Android 14 developer site.

