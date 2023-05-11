Tech entrepreneur from Wigan sparks new era of innovation





Ian Taylor, from Shevington, heads up innovative ITC consultancy TechGiant Workplace with his 20-year-old son Oliver, which was recently named one of the UK’s top 100 small businesses.

The company will host a digital transformation event with guest speakers at Old Trafford Football Stadium next month, part of its ‘The Foundations For Change’ theme spanning cloud-based communications, cybersecurity, devices, infrastructure and AI. will bring together top technology companies to inspire and educate.

Recognizing Greater Manchester’s reputation for industrial heritage and innovation, Taylor said it was the perfect location for an event that would inspire new ways of working.

Ian Taylor (left) and son Oliver (right).

He said: “This is the UK’s digital transformation conference, which aims to provide greater insight into how businesses are adopting technology to enter the 21st century and enable them to compete on both the national and international stage. .”

My son is only 20 years old (director and shareholder) and has brought an understanding and knowledge of what the next generation (Generation Z) expects from the work environment and is helping to shape the pillars of change across the company. It’s helpful.

The tech giants are coming to Manchester, so I’m going home. I missed the pie too!

read more

13 buildings in Wigan are listed. The Foundations For Change event will take place at Old Trafford on his 8th June.

Oliver Taylor said: “I see my young age as really beneficial because I really understand the aspirations and demands of this emerging generation when it comes to business demands. I hope my company will prosper.” Relationships with global partners are a great help for both employees and employers alike.

We want to be the first of a new generation of service providers, a true giant in technology. We change the rules, provide the marketplace to our customers, and ensure certainty for IT buyers well into the future. Culture and business productivity are underpinned by technology, so by engaging yourself in operational challenges and applying the right change agent, your company will grow faster, be more competitive, and be more competitive in the years to come. It is important to be able to retain more talent over time. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wigantoday.net/business/a-tech-entrepreneur-from-wigan-is-inspiring-a-new-era-of-innovation-4137958 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos