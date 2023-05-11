SWFL mothers are responding to changing perceptions of mothers in the workplace





Studies show that women are penalized at work just for being mothers. But a new study by a professor at the University of Florida Gulf Coast suggests that things change when work is remote.

Dr. Megan Baskin, Associate Professor of Business Administration at FGCU, often works at the kitchen table with her two sons running around in the background.

Marianne Bowen, a mother of three, has also gone remote and now works a hybrid job.

“I think it gives me the opportunity to not only take care of my family, but also to work in the way that works best for me,” Bowen said.

When Alexa Massey, a mother of three, isn’t showing around the house, she works from home to care for her children ages 7, 5 and 6 months.

“Hattie, 6 months old, was screaming in the background while I was trying to answer an important business call,” Massey said. “I remember my first time working at a company. When she was pregnant with her first daughter, everyone I worked with was like, ‘Oh, you’re done.’ Oh, we won’t see each other again in 9 months. ”

Massey mentions a phenomenon known as the “motherhood penalty”. Previous research has shown that if you are a mother, your boss’s perception of how dedicated you are and how well you do your job decreases, even if your job hasn’t changed. I know

“Don’t hide the children,” said Mr. Baskin. “I think we’ve done a lot of … trying to fit ourselves into this ideal worker norm. It doesn’t exist.”

Baskin studied the penalties of being a mother in remote work. She created fake male and female employees on a Zoom-type platform, incorporating children and toys to gauge her boss’ reaction. Her boss gave her mother a bad score if she only had toys.

“There were comments like, ‘She doesn’t seem focused on her work, she doesn’t look focused on her work.’ Her background was unprofessional,” Baskin said.

But with the kids behind, the supervisors praised the mother for doing it all.

“I love it,” Massey said of the discovery. “I don’t want to hide my children. As you know, I am most proud to be a mother.”

Bowen says he’s even noticed a change since 2020.

“It’s been incredible to see the changes from day one going remote to today, because it’s perfectly fine for kids to run in on a regular basis to ask questions and request treats,” said Bowen. Told. She calls it “watching humanitarianism unfold in real time.”

A WINK News survey polled women about the penalties of being a mother and found that 63% said they missed a promotion because of being a mother.

You can read more about the results and anonymous responses here.

