Google Pixel 7a First Impressions: The Pixel ‘A’ Series Finally Goes Premium





Google’s Pixel A’ series is designed to target the global budget smartphone segment, but it’s not out of line with India’s “budget” segment. For example, the Pixel 3a was launched in India where he was priced at 20 million rupees. At $39,999, it offered segment-leading camera quality (only one camera), but it also fell short in terms of processing power and lack of waterproofing. The Pixel 6a was the first smartphone in the series to come close to its price tag. The release price is 43,999. However, in our review, we found it still lacked premium vigor compared to its competitors and fell behind on some basic features.

With the launch of the Pixel 7a, Google seems to have taken a giant leap forward and gone all out in terms of specs, design, and premium features. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new and what’s different.

The Google Pixel 7a is only available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options, but comes in Charcoal, Snow and Sea colors. The price of this device is Rs. The retail price in India is 43,999, which is the same as the Pixel 6a’s launch price. The box does not yet include a charger, just a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a QuickSwitch adapter.

The Google Pixel 7a has a new design. The front display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but the back panel (above and below the camera band) is still plastic. The camera band and frame got an upgraded look that is very similar to the Pixel 7 series. The band itself, which houses the two rear cameras, is made of metal and blends seamlessly with the round metal frame on the sides.

Google Pixel 7a has a similarly sized display to the Pixel 6a but adds a 90Hz refresh rate

Pixel 7a also maintains IP67 dust and water resistance like its predecessor. Overall, it looks and feels pretty premium, especially when compared to the older Pixel 6a.

The display has also been upgraded. It has the same form factor as the previous model, but the refresh rate has been increased to his 90Hz. The 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display also supports HDR playback. Not only does it make the Android 13 software experience fluid, but it should also be usable when playing fast-paced games.

The Pixel 7a’s upgraded camera hardware benefits from the Tensor G2 SoC with new features like the long exposure camera mode.

Another major upgrade for the Google Pixel 7a is the Tensor G2 SoC. This processor is also found in higher-end devices like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For the first time ever, Google has included his 8GB of RAM in a Pixel A series device, as previous models limited him to only 4GB or 6GB.

The camera has also been overhauled. It now has a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), and should (in theory) capture better zoomed images thanks to Google’s super-resolution zoom feature. It comes with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera, both of which are upgrades over the previous model.

The Pixel 7a’s Google Tensor G2 SoC also enables new camera features such as Deblur in the Photos app, Fast Night mode, and Long Exposure mode, which weren’t possible on the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7a looks very classy with a revamped design

The only thing that has taken a bit of a step back is battery capacity. That’s down to 4,385mAh from the previous Pixel 6a’s 4,410mAh. Google has added wireless charging to the Pixel 7a. This feature is gradually being rolled out to more mid-range devices such as the Nothing Phone 1.

Google’s Pixel 7a seems to be a solid upgrade over the Pixel 6a. It definitely feels more premium, both in terms of design and additional features. But are these upgrades good enough to compete with the current plethora of Android smartphones in India, and more importantly, are they worth the price?

