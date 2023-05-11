2023 RTIH Retail Technology Awards Entries Now Open — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2023 RTIH Innovation Award Categories:

Category 1

Brick and Mortar Innovation – Sponsored by CADS

This award recognizes retailers whose innovative technology enables physical spaces to thrive, even as online shopping continues to grow.

We were looking for examples of reducing friction in the customer journey, delivering an improved experience, and blurring the lines between channels.

Category 2

supply chain innovation

This award highlights companies that are reinventing and reimagining the retail supply chain through innovative advances in technology.

Category 3

payment innovation

This award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives.

We were looking at rewarding projects that could make retailers more competitive and effective, and improve the shopper experience. Bonus points if the project can be considered a market first.

Category 4

FinTech of the Year – New Category

This award is presented to a FinTech company that has demonstrated outstanding performance with a retailer or brand over the past 12 months.

Winning entries detail how the innovative aspects of the FinTech product or service met customer needs and requirements.

What are the unique selling points of your product/service? What sets you apart from your competitors? How has it helped your client’s business reach its full potential?

Category 5

Britain’s most innovative retailer

Who are the UK’s most innovative and customer-focused retailers this year?

Judges will be asked to look at the technology rollouts, pilots, etc. listed alongside each retailer and determine which companies have been the most consistently positive and customer-centric in 2022/23.

Category 6

Most Innovative Retailer (Other Countries)

Where are the most innovative and customer-focused retailers (rest of the world) this year?

Judges will be asked to look at the technology rollouts, pilots, etc. listed alongside each retailer and determine which companies have been the most consistently positive and customer-centric in 2022/23.

Category 7

The Most Innovative Pure Play

Who played the most innovative, customer-focused pure play this year?

Judges will be asked to look at the technology rollouts, pilots, etc. listed alongside each retailer and determine which companies have been the most consistently positive and customer-centric in 2022/23.

Category 8

Virtual Store of the Year – New Category

Recipients of this award have either launched a new virtual store within the last 12 months or have overhauled and significantly enhanced an existing virtual store.

We were looking for a retailer/brand that offers a seamless and personalized shopping experience, engages with customers in exciting and innovative ways via gamification, livestream commerce, metaverse, etc., and drives online sales.

Category 9

Digital Transformation Project of the Year – New Category

This award honors those who are at the forefront of the digital transformation of the retail industry through the adoption of game-changing technology.

Our judges help our clients with significant transformational projects, such as integrating disparate systems, updating legacy technology, providing clients with a seamless and personalized shopping experience and unlocking new possibilities to grow their business. Find the company that provided it.

Category 10

outstanding customer service

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped customer behavior and expectations of retailers.

This award recognizes online and/or brick-and-mortar retailers who understand and proactively respond to these customer trends and patterns through their innovative use of technology.

Category 11

Omnichannel Retail Initiative of the Year

This award recognizes a technology-centric approach to retail that provides customers with a fully integrated shopping experience across physical, online, mobile and everything in between.

Category 12

Technology Vendor of the Year (UK)

This category honors companies that have developed innovative technologies and worked with retailers to transform customer experiences, back-end operations, or both.

Category 13

Technology Vendor of the Year (Rest of the World)

This category honors companies that have developed innovative technologies and worked with retailers to transform customer experiences, back-end operations, or both.

Category 14

Startup of the Year

The award recognizes the most innovative technology startups and companies best positioned for long-term success (running, funding, partnering retailers, etc.).

Category 15

Technology Implementation of the Year (UK)

The award recognizes excellence in both delivery and performance of UK retail technology projects.

The implementation had to be completed between November 2022 and November 2023.

Judges look for clear project goals, effective and innovative implementation, and tangible and demonstrable results.

Category 16

Technology Implementations of the Year (Other Countries)

This award recognizes the excellence of other retail technology projects around the world in both delivery and performance.

The implementation had to be completed between November 2022 and November 2023.

Judges look for clear project goals, effective and innovative implementation, and tangible and demonstrable results.

Category 17

Best Retailer/Tech Supplier Relationships

This award recognizes successful partnerships between retailers and technology suppliers, with a focus on the last 12 months and how partnerships have strengthened during that time.

Category 18

Overall winner

Our jury selects outstanding entries across the 16 aforementioned categories.

Category 19

RTIH Editor’s Choice Award

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson will select the outstanding entries from across the 17 aforementioned categories.

2023 RTIH Innovation Award Jury

Mike Cadden, Director of Technology and Business Transformation, Start-Rite Shoes

Peter Waugh, Digital & Data Director, Compass Group

Paula Bobbett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots

Toby Pickard, IGD Global Insights Leader

Matt Taylor, EY Retail and Consumer Products Technology Transformation Leader

Amodini Chhabra, Investor, Compass Digital Ventures

Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive

Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges

Mr. Wiz Selvey, CEO of WIZZ&CO

David Polinchock, Co-Founder/President, Unified Brand Experience Lab

