Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station





WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) – Crypto billionaire Jed McCaleb-backed startup Vasto, with the help of Elon Musk’s rocket company partner SpaceX, will launch in late 2025. The goal is to launch a school-bus-sized space station into orbit by 2020.

The cylindrical spacecraft, dubbed Haven-1, is planned as a replacement for the International Space Station, a 20-year-old orbital research laboratory operated primarily by the United States, Russia and the European Space Agency. It is the latest platform.

The ISS is scheduled to be retired in 2030, and NASA wants a commercial space station to replace it.

The agency has given four companies $415 million in development funding in 2021, including Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) and billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Vast is not among the winners, but it hopes to receive funding from NASA by 2028, company president Max Haott told Reuters on Monday.

NASA did not respond to an email requesting comment.

No private company has ever built and deployed a space station. The size of a football field, the ISS was built over multiple launches and fitted with various components over its lifetime, costing participating nations more than $100 billion in total.

More ambitious new space station construction is now drying up private capital as investors seek less risky bets.

Worth $2.4 billion, McCaleb will help develop the spacecraft and has pledged $300 million to the company so far, according to Forbes.

The total cost of developing Haven-1 is “not yet known,” Makaleb, who is also Vast’s CEO, said in an interview.

“I think it will take a little longer, but let’s see how it goes.”

4 crew

Vast, which was founded in 2021, said it plans to send a crew of four to Haven 1 immediately after deployment for a 30-day research mission. Haven-1 will be launched from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX will also train astronauts who will leave Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which will dock autonomously to Haven 1.

A fully commercial project is the future of low-Earth orbit, and Vast and SpaceX are taking steps toward making it a reality, Senior SpaceX executive Tom Ochinello said in a statement.

Haven-1 will last for three years and will support three additional 30-day missions. Haott said Vast is in talks with potential astronauts for early missions.

Government space agencies will be Vast’s primary target customers. Other customers could include philanthropists, private research firms, and companies that want to send only payloads to the station, not humans, for robotic research missions.

