Google Shows Search Engine AI Evolution: What You Need to Know | Technology News





To meet Microsoft’s challenge, Google is incorporating more artificial intelligence into its core search product.

Google has announced plans to introduce more advanced artificial intelligence technology to its main search engine.

The move comes three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine began leveraging technology similar to that powering the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

Here’s what you need to know about this move.

What are the new updates to Google Search? At its annual I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif., on Wednesday, Google demonstrated an updated core search product that incorporates even more AI into the answers. bottom. Under an enhanced feature called Search Generative Experience (SGE), Google’s homepage still looks and behaves like the familiar search bar. The difference is in the answer. If your new function detects that it can use artificial intelligence to answer your query, you’ll see the AI-generated response at the top of the results page. Legacy links to the Internet remain below. For example, searching for the weather in San Francisco will, as usual, give the user an eight-day weather forecast, but a query asking what to dress in a city in California will show an AI-generated A long response is expected. You should bring layers such as a short-sleeved shirt and a light sweater or jacket that day, the results say, including a link to a website with such advice. According to a Washington Post analysis, this new technology shortens the steps to get to those answers. Currently, these questions may require multiple searches and visits to different pages. Google AI can summarize information and facts from various websites to facilitate searching.

With the new generative AI experience in search, you can get more information from a single search. Get to grips with information faster with AI-powered snapshots and tips for exploring more natural ways to ask questions. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jgzz97DzEv

Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Conversation Mode Users can enter an all-new conversation mode that remembers the user’s previous questions, making follow-ups easier. Context carries over from question to question, allowing exploration to continue more naturally. You can also find helpful starting points to web content and different perspectives you can dig into, he says, Google. But the company said the conversational mode was not designed to be a chatbot with a personality. It is only intended to narrow down search results. This new release differs from Bard, another AI lighting product Google introduced in his March. It also differs from his Google Answer bot, which is smart he speaks on a speaker. What other technology is on the horizon? Google’s Gmail has a “Help Me Write” option that lets you compose long replies to emails in seconds, and a photo editor called Magic Editor that automatically enhances images. More AI techniques, such as tools, will be introduced.

4/ Also, in addition to @GoogleWorkspace’s generative AI features such as Docs + Gmail’s ‘Help me write’, Workspace Labs also has tools to generate images from text descriptions in Slides + Meet and create custom plans in spreadsheets introduce. https:/ /t.co/XQ1zADgPGN pic.twitter.com/wjtdDXYrvs

Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 10, 2023

Is the new Google Search currently available? Not yet. According to the company, U.S. consumers will be able to access the search generative experience in the coming weeks through a waitlist, but Google will monitor the quality, speed and cost of search results during this pilot phase. . Google’s Gmail will get more AI tech with a Help Me Write option [File: Josh Edelson/AFP]

What other new things have been announced? Google has released a new foldable Pixel smartphone that puts the company’s AI at your fingertips. The company also announced a $499 phone, the Pixel 7A. Bard is a chatbot with human-like conversations and personas for creative collaboration that will be accessible to people in over 180 countries and territories. Bard will also be available on his Gmail, Sheets and Docs, allowing users to ask questions and interact with the chatbot while using the app. Behind Bard is also Google’s announcement of a more powerful AI model called PaLM 2, which the company says could solve more difficult problems. His one of the PaLM 2 models is light enough to work with a smartphone.

Introducing Google #PixelFold

Starting at $1799, this ultra-premium device combines personal AI, #GoogleTensor G2, and @Android innovations into a #Pixel smartphone that unfolds into an incredibly compact tablet. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/cTxPZBcKq2

Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

