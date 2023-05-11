Wendy’s CEO touts AI drive-thru deal with Google





Wendy’s CEO Todd Pennegor told CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday that the fast food chain’s artificial intelligence partnership with Google is a “first step” toward additional technology changes at restaurants. said it was.

Wendy’s and Alphabet’s Google have worked on an AI chatbot designed specifically for drive-thru orders. The Ohio-based burger chain will have an AI drive-thru pilot program in several Columbus-area locations starting in June, Penegal told Kramer.

The new drive-thru feature aims to “remove the slowest point in the ordering process: ordering at the speaker box” to create a more pleasant restaurant experience, the CEO said. “We will learn a lot. We will take the first steps of many innovations,” he added.

Penegal underscored the company’s determination to modernize Wendy’s over the next few quarters, highlighting opportunities with digital menu boards, for example. Collectively, Wendy’s is trying to “drive the restaurant of the future” with these efforts, he said.

Penegal said there is also an opportunity to expand Wendy’s store hours. “We’re going to work late into the night,” he said. “We recognize that we are lacking an index and have an opportunity to drive significant growth by targeting late-night viewers,” he said.

Wendy’s reported better-than-expected first-quarter results earlier Wednesday, with total sales up 8.2% year-over-year to $528.8 million. Analysts’ consensus estimate compared that to $522 million. The company’s earnings per share came in at 21 cents, beating expectations by 1 cent.

But despite the strong earnings, Wendy’s has refused to raise its full-year guidance, which may have sent the company’s shares down about 2% at Wednesday’s lows. However, it closed 1% higher at $23.21.

Disclaimer: Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet.

Join the CNBC Investment Club today to follow Jim Cramer’s every move in the market.

Jim Cramer’s Investment Guide

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s free investment guide to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/10/wendys-ceo-touts-ai-drive-thru-deal-with-google-late-night-opportunity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos