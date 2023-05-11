Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas 2023 Technology Push





Innovation was the buzzword on day one of the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas 2023 events, with seven companies honored for delivering sustainable digital solutions to the garment industry.

SPESA Chairman Michael McDonald said the Innovation Awards will bring innovative solutions to the forefront of the industry and coordinate efforts to create markets for new developments.

Dr. Shen Lu, Associate Professor of Fashion and Apparel Studies at the University of Delaware, told JustStyle EXCLUSIVELY as a judge. He was really impressed with the quality and variety of entries. It has been encouraging to see so many innovative products and solutions available in our industry. This shows that the industry has so many opportunities and continues to evolve with the latest tech-driven solutions.

“As a scholar and educator, I look forward to greater cooperation between industry and academia. The more our students can learn with this new technology, the more talented people will be in the industry.” will graduate.

“On behalf of my fellow panel members, I had to make some tough decisions this year,” added Jasmine Cox, executive director of Gaston University’s Center for Textile Technology and Textile Innovation.

Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas 2023 Innovation Award Winner

New Concept – Henderson Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. and Matsuya R&D Develop “Intelligent Robot Sewing Machine” Equipped with Digital Image Processing System

New technology – SVGEA EC-450XF developed by SPEC and SVGEA in Sweden

New Applications for FabricPro Development Pathfinder Cutting Technology: revolutionizes fabric spreading with innovative safety features and improved operator ergonomics.

New Stratasys J850 TechStyle Stratasys for Direct Textile 3D Printer Development

A New Approach to Sustainability and Circular Economy Yarn Digital Dyeing System by Henderson Sewing Machine Co. Inc and Twine Solutions Ltd

New technology for sustainability and recycling Development of the M-Type Delta e-con by Durkopp Adler GmbH

New technology and digitization SEDDI for the development of Textura: real fabric brilliantly digitized with AI

More than 350 exhibitors showcase their innovations at Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas, and some exhibitors, such as Lectra, participate in Tech Talks and share their insights in the Tech and Start-Up Zone.

Meanwhile, the Career & Training Center will provide the Mellow Sewing Machine Company and the Industrial Sewing Innovation Center (ISAIC) with an opportunity to share teaching methods for machine repair and maintenance to meet the growing needs of skilled workers in the industry. I was able to.

We used Augmented Reality (AR) to illustrate how training methods can scale the industry and support growth in the Americas.

A student research poster program provided insights on topics such as textile-infused 3D printing, enzymatic separation of textile blends, and direct-to-textile 3D printing.

Finally, the Opening Night Reception at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hosted by SPESA and Messe Frankfurt, provided an important networking opportunity accompanied by food, drinks and a tour of the stadium.

The event will be held on May 11th and 12th at the Georgia World Congress Center, with on-site registration available.

