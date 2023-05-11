Google’s just-announced Labs platform is already live





Google I/O 2023 is in full swing and the company has unveiled a ton of new AI tools and features. If you’re like us, the amount of upcoming and ongoing experiments is huge, and Google seems to think so too. That’s why we announced the new Google Labs platform, which provides a single entry point to all of Google’s AI experiments. The best part is that the Google I/O keynote is still underway, so the website is already live. You can check it out for yourself at labs.withgoogle.com.

To save you a click (or to peek behind the curtain if parts of the website aren’t live in your country), this site allows early testers for all kinds of Google AI experiments. We recommend that you become It provides links to all kinds of Google-provided services and acts as a hub to test your AI. Most notably, you can join the waitlist for Google’s Search Labs to be among the first to test our new generative AI search capabilities.

The website also includes Tailwind, Google’s new AI notebook, which Google announced only after the website was already live. This tool enhances your note-taking game by helping you write summaries, title sections, and answer questions that may arise while researching a topic. You can also join the MusicLM waitlist. This allows you to create music based on your text input.

The site also links to AI in Google Workspace, so enterprise admins can easily participate in Google’s new AI tests for enterprises, which will probably only be of interest to some Google users. I guess.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on stage, “As AI continues to advance rapidly, we’re focused on providing useful features to our users. And starting today, we’re launching It gives us new ways to preview parts of the experience.” “It’s called Labs. I say ‘new’, but Google has a long history of implementing Labs.”

To secure an early spot, we encourage you to hit the “Join Waitlist” button for every project you’re interested in.

