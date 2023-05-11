Connected Minds project aims to guide responsible innovation | Queen’s Gazette





A computational neuroscientist from Queens discusses major new research into the human-technology relationship and its potential benefits and risks.

Gunnar Blohm, professor and researcher at the Center for Neuroscience Research, is leading the Queens portion of the Connected Minds project. (Queens University)

The Canadian government recently announced new funding to support a new large-scale interdisciplinary research initiative led by York University and supported by Queen’s University. His seven-year project, called “Connected Minds: Neural and Machine Systems for a Healthy, Just Society,” was funded by the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF) to assess the potential risks and benefits of technology to humanity. received over his $105 million. Queens will receive $22.8 million from federal funds.

Leading the Queens portion of the project is Gunnar Blohm, Deputy Director of The Connected Mind, a computational neuroscientist at the University’s Center for Neuroscience Research. He will contribute his management, teaching and research expertise to the venture, which aims to explore the ever-deepening relationship between humans and disruptive technologies.

My research area creates mathematical models, uses artificial intelligence, and designs computer simulations to gain insight into how brain function and motor control work, says Dr. Blohm. In this project, I am particularly excited to observe new behaviors of networks, such as networks of neurons in the human brain, networks of people, or networks between people and technology devices. The insights gained here can help us understand how technology can be improved for the benefit of society while limiting its potential for harm.

To illustrate one way Connected Minds can inform more thoughtful technological development, Dr. Blohm points to Canada’s signatory to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Recommendation on Responsible Innovation in Neurotechnology. I’m here.

Canada is a signatory to the agreement, but there are currently no guidelines to dictate how it will achieve its goals, he said. The Queen’s Connected Minds team will work towards establishing such guidelines. This is because guidelines are extremely important in ensuring that technology development contributes to a diverse and equitable global society. Given that socially responsible technology is becoming more and more commercially attractive, this also makes economic sense.

build a project from scratch

In addition to research responsibilities, Dr. Blohm will coordinate and manage Queens-based activities across governance, outreach and commercialization aspects of the project.

Queens is fully integrated into The Connected Mind at all levels, with researchers from participating departments joining the York University team with expertise focused on neuroscience, artificial intelligence, robotics, neurotechnology, and health in particular. He says it complements the As part of the first phase, we have created co-leadership roles at all levels of the project, convened a Joint Indigenous Advisory Circle in York and Queens, and are currently working on a strike committee, draft terms of reference, and new faculty members. We are looking for

In addition to CFREF’s investment, the project will involve more than 50 community partners and research collaborators, with expected contributions from institutions and multiple sectors, bringing the total investment in the project to $318.4 million .

Following the CFREF announcement, Gunnar Blohm speaks with Canada’s Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne. (Photo provided) Multidisciplinary collaboration and learning

Since its inception, Dr. Blohm believes the interdisciplinary nature of the project is of vital importance.

No breakthrough can be achieved by a single person today. The team always collaborates on research, he says. Connected Minds is a great way for researchers and students to take their research to the next level.

CFREF funding has enabled Queen’s University to commit to hiring nine tenure-track faculty positions and supporting 50 graduate trainees and 27 postdoctoral fellows.

“There will be many opportunities for the wider Queens community to participate,” says Dr. Blohm. These include trainee funding, large group grants, commercialization funding, and educational initiatives. It’s a really exciting time for Queens, for York, and for our educational endeavors. for Canada.

As a passionate educator, he has seen Connected Minds change the way we innovate, educate and live, and is determined that these changes will help not only Canadians, but everyone around the world. doing.

One of my goals is to democratize access to knowledge and education, says Dr. Blohm. Dr. Blohm co-founded NeuroMatch Academy, a global training program that provides students with equitable access to computational neuroscience training regardless of geography, nationality, socioeconomic status, or other factors. bottom. . Connected Minds has partnered with Neuromatch on elements of this project, which he believes will accelerate efforts to expand access to learning.

