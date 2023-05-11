From PaLM to Sidekick, Google Offers AI “Vikings”





May 11 (Reuters) – Google has released a flurry of artificial intelligence products, but users may need AI just to make sense of them all.

A division of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) on Wednesday demonstrated or referenced at least 15 different AI products and features, ranging from software dedicated to creating wallpaper for smartphones to software for organizing personal files to software for editing photos. bottom.

It’s no wonder attendees at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, California left the annual event feeling dizzy. Check out his one of Google’s press releases from this event. Duet AI acts as an expert pair programmer, assisting cloud users with contextual code completion, providing suggestions tailored to your code base, generating entire functions in real time, and assisting code review. test.

For all of Google’s myriad products, the company has had distinct AI assistants. Those who want a snappier texting experience can take advantage of a new assistant called Magic Compose that can transform more mundane prose into something that sounds like William Shakespeare. If that’s not enough, Google’s new MusicLM AI can create literal music from text. Or there’s Sidekick to help you create better documents in Google Docs. A company called Perspectives AI finds personal stories in videos, blogs, and social media posts to enhance answers to search queries.

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said there were a lot of buzzwords and a variety of products. I call it the smorgasbord.

Even if the two-hour keynote felt like a salad of words, there was still a substantial business need behind the buffet presentation. Google is in fierce competition with rival Microsoft (MSFT.O) to maintain its sizable lead in search and an estimated $300 billion advertising market. Microsoft garnered praise for using generative AI from startup OpenAI alongside its own Bing search engine to help answer more nuanced questions, and saw an initial uptick in market share as a result. was given.

Google responded Wednesday by showing off what it called a search generation experience. Demonstrations say this will satisfy a very specific web surfer demographic looking for the perfect red e-bike for a hilly 5-mile (8 km) commute. Don’t confuse the search-generating experience with Google’s direct competitor to his OpenAI, the ChatGPT chatbot known as Bard.

Additionally, there were med-PaLM 2, Vertex AI, sec-PaLM, Gemini, Project Tailwind, Codey, Chirp, Duet AI for Google Workspace, Duet AI for Google Cloud, and more.

As the bard himself said, words, words, words.

Reporting by Greg Bensinger.Editing: Lisa Shoemaker

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Greg Bensinger

thomson Reuters

Greg Bensinger joined Reuters in 2022 as a technology correspondent, focusing on the world’s largest technology companies. He was previously a member of the editorial board of The New York Times and a technology he beat reporter for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. He also worked for Bloomberg His News and wrote about the automotive and telecom industries. He studied English Literature at the University of Virginia and graduate journalism at Columbia University. Greg lives in San Francisco with his wife and his two children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/palm-sidekick-google-serves-up-smorgasbord-ai-2023-05-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos