6 ways ChatGPT can enhance your supply chain





As generative AI becomes more sophisticated, many new ChatGPT supply chain applications are emerging. So how can industry professionals effectively leverage this technology? ChatGPT can be used in several key ways, primarily communication and automation.

1. Supply Chain Customer Service

Customer service is one of ChatGPT’s most promising applications in the supply chain. ChatGPT’s natural language processing capabilities are one of the most advanced features developed for general use. This makes it an ideal tool for navigating the complex communications required in customer service operations.

Any developer can integrate ChatGPT into their apps today using OpenAI’s official API algorithms. ChatGPT’s language processing skills can be applied to any customer-facing application within the supply chain, whether B2B or B2C. For example, a supplier can create her ChatGPT app for manufacturing customers to track shipments of materials and resources.

2. Translation and International Relations

Success in today’s supply chain requires close collaboration with partners around the world. Unfortunately, language barriers can make this difficult and hinder organization and efficiency. Luckily, translation is a great way to use his ChatGPT in his chain of supply.

According to research, users do not need to specify a source language to successfully translate a passage of text in ChatGPT. This algorithm can autonomously detect the source language and translate in seconds.

ChatGPT’s performance is also on par with or better than most digital translation tools available today. The fact that we can process natural language, including highly specialized terminology, is a significant advantage over our competitors. Its accessibility makes it ideal for supply chain applications that require fast delivery times and clear communication.

Using ChatGPT for translation enhances collaboration with international supply chain partners, improving efficiency and organization for everyone involved.

3. Automation of business tasks

Businesses can use ChatGPT in their supply chain to automate a variety of everyday tasks. For example, you can summarize a sales report, extract key points from a spreadsheet, or draft an email. These tasks may seem small, but they can help supply chain professionals work more efficiently.

ChatGPT also helps with complex logistics tasks. AI is already making progress in the logistics space. For example, algorithms automate order processing and help managers identify key insights from data. This might include tasks such as analyzing a list of suppliers to find the one offering the best rate, or evaluating different packaging options for the most cost-effective solution.

ChatGPT takes existing applications for AI in robotic process automation a step further. Advanced natural language processing can handle more complex content and user requests. Even just integrating it into a larger automated system can improve performance.

4. Individual employee training

ChatGPT is a great tool for improving employee training. This is especially helpful today as many supply chain companies adapt to new technologies and grapple with labor shortages. Research shows that 57% of supply chain leaders report hiring and retaining employees as their top challenge. Additionally, 41% are having trouble upskilling or reskilling existing employees.

Supply chain companies can mitigate these challenges by integrating ChatGPT into their training programs. Act as a multi-purpose assistant for trainees by answering questions, explaining complex topics, creating practice tests and flashcards. Employees can use Her ChatGPT to get a personalized training experience tailored to their needs and learning style.

Some trainees may pick up on new technology quickly, while others may want to spend more time researching definitions, technical terms, and other background information. ChatGPT can accommodate a variety of training approaches, making it a versatile tool for delivering more efficient employee training.

5. Data analysis and visualization

Data analysis and visualization is ChatGPT’s lesser-known application in the supply chain. Although AI is often thought of as specialized in language, it can also process numerical data.

Fast and accessible data analysis tools are essential today. Data-driven insight and decision-making are the cornerstones of Industry 4.0, which is rapidly reshaping supply chains. ChatGPT makes basic AI analytics fast and easy. Anyone can paste a set of unstructured information into ChatGPT and summarize it or organize it into a table.

Automating this task allows supply chain workers to have more efficient workflows and more easily leverage data. ChatGPT can’t do complex data analysis yet, but it can handle many basic processes that help you get a quick overview of your data set.

6. Generating ideas

Idea generation is ChatGPT’s unique application in the supply chain. As the landscape becomes more complex, companies need creative solutions to new challenges. Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT are amazingly helpful in the brainstorming process.

AI can pinpoint unconventional solutions and ideas that humans haven’t thought of. ChatGPT’s suggestions aren’t always available or feasible, but they do provide a unique perspective that will inspire your team members’ creativity.

Potential drawbacks of ChatGPT

ChatGPT may be a powerful tool for certain applications, but it’s not perfect. Business leaders should be aware of the drawbacks and challenges of adopting ChatGPT.

For example, ChatGPT is known to provide users with inaccurate or completely fabricated information. AI’s linguistic processing skills allow it to convey this erroneous data so convincingly that it becomes difficult to detect accuracy at first sight. Some groups, such as the coding help site Stack Overflow, have banned ChatGPT for spreading misinformation.

This erroneous information broadcast is a big problem for applications where the user has poor ability to verify that the text generated by ChatGPT is accurate. For example, using AI for translation can cause confusion if ChatGPT misunderstands the input or output language. Similarly, new hires using ChatGPT for job training may learn incorrect information due to answer errors.

These issues may improve over time. The latest version of ChatGPT, GPT-4, is reportedly 40% more likely to provide factual data, according to developer OpenAI. However, it will be years before ChatGPT becomes a reliable source of information. Still, it’s always possible for an AI to hallucinate and draw erroneous conclusions from the data it’s given. ChatGPT output should always be fact-checked.

Adoption of ChatGPT in the supply chain

There are many ways to use ChatGPT in supply chains today, from translation to employee training to logistics automation. Companies can improve efficiency and productivity by integrating it into their workflows. OpenAI provides an API that developers can use to embed her ChatGPT into their apps and her website. Over the next few years, more supply chain applications are likely to emerge as technology advances.

About the author:

Emily Newton is an industry writer who reports on how technology is disrupting the industrial sector. She is also editor-in-chief of Revolutionized, which covers innovation in industry, construction and more.

