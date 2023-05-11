



This is Google’s first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold

At Google I/O, Google finally showed off its first foldable smartphone. It’s called the Pixel Fold and it’s launching next month for a staggering price of US$1,799 (~SGD2,387).

It’s definitely very expensive and you can get a phone with a large 7.6 inch foldable display. The display is OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels.

With the Pixel Fold folded, you’ll have an extra 5.8-inch display on the front. This display is also OLED and has a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The resolution is 1080 x 2092 pixels.

This setup is very flexible as it can be used as a regular phone with a 5.8 inch display (albeit rather chunky) or as a small tablet.

The Pixel Fold is 12.1mm thick when folded. This is about the same as a very thin notebook. It weighs 283g, which is quite heavy for a mobile phone. To explain this number, the iPhone 14 Pro Max with its heavy stainless steel chassis is his 240g.

The hinge is stainless steel and can withstand up to 200,000 open/close cycles. You can keep that position at any time. This phone he has an IPX8 weather resistance rating, which means it can withstand exposure to water, but not excessive dust.

Inside this phone is Google’s Tensor 2 processor (the same chip that powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro). It comes with 12GB of memory combined with a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. No memory card slot for expanding storage.

It has a battery capacity of 4,800mAh, which Google claims will deliver “more than 24 hours” of battery life. The maximum charging speed when connected to USB-C is 30W. Pixel Fold also supports wireless charging.

As for cameras, there are 5 of them. There are three on the back, including his 48-megapixel optically-stabilized main camera, 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and his 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. There’s his 10.8-megapixel camera on the outside for selfies, and another on the inside folding display for video calls.

availability and price

Local availability and pricing have not yet been announced, but the Pixel Fold will start at US$1,799 (~SGD2,387) in the US. Pre-orders are available in the US now, and Google says the phone is expected to ship in June.

