14 important things to know about your tech co-worker’s job

Most of us rely on technology every day. Technology simplifies our work and personal lives in so many ways that the process of creating technology can seem like a no-brainer to those who understand how it works. However, every technology project comes with its own set of challenges, and technology leaders and professionals deal with many of the same frustrations (and some unique frustrations) as their colleagues.

This is a well-known proverb. “To understand another person’s experience, he must put himself in that person’s shoes and walk a mile.” Here, his 14 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss important truths about their work, including the challenges and rewards they want their non-technical colleagues to know.

1. Non-technical staff also play a large role in developing technical solutions

Finding big problems to solve is just as important as developing good solutions. Non-technical staff can be a valuable source of innovation by identifying customer pain points and process inefficiencies. When non-technical staff provide engineers with big problems to solve, we can develop technical solutions that meet customer needs and drive business success. – Aaron Brand, CTERA

2. Tech executives need peer support and encouragement

It can be lonely when you are an executive, especially in an important but misunderstood department such as IT. It’s hard to get support and encouragement from colleagues every day. There are many unwinnable days, not because of circumstances, but because of the systems we have built and perpetuated. – Michael Loggins, Ultimate Technologies Group

3. Before we release an update, we need to answer a number of important questions

Delivering great software requires a balance between departments. I hope it happens in 1, 2, 3!, but my team needs to ask the right questions before releasing a tech update: Do updates affect other parts of the app? Does one team component modify or overwrite existing functionality? Was it adequately tested to minimize risk? yeah. – Syed Ahmed, Act-On Software

4. Even mundane problems can be difficult

A big challenge for non-technical people is the assumption that everything is possible and easy. When trying to solve a problem, it’s easy for non-technical staff to say, “Why can’t we do it Company X?” Without realizing that Company X’s budget is 10 times ours. It helps a lot to understand that in technology, even everyday problems can be difficult. – David Dozer, Cadins

5. Tech team members don’t just sit at desks all day

I want my non-technical colleagues to understand that being a software engineer is more than just working alone with a computer. Writing code is a personal task, but it is also a mentally stimulating task that requires creativity and problem-solving. The misconception that a tech career involves sitting at a desk all day is deterring many from exploring the dynamic and collaborative aspects of the field. – Patrick Emmons, DragonSpears, Inc.

6. There are different technical roles and specialties

Sometimes I want my non-technical colleagues to know the difference between different technical roles, but I’m always happy to explain things openly. For example, IT professionals are not system analysts, programmers, testers, security experts, or helpdesk engineers. A variety of technical skills are required to run a successful company or project. – Lauren Kochan, SEBPO

7. Work can be boring

Most people who aren’t tech savvy don’t realize how boring tech jobs can be. Any field is more or less boring, but in technology, the various components, the interaction of inputs and outputs, and the rapidly changing technology environment make it very boring. Effective technology requires continuous, iterative discipline to get past this tedious task. – Rahul Rao, Understood.org

8. It takes a lot of work to create useful, reliable and secure tools

I want my non-technical colleagues to know that there are no magic wands when it comes to developing software and AI-based tools. Developing software that integrates with application programming interfaces and enterprise resource planning systems is challenging. It takes a lot of research, time, effort and expertise to develop a quality tool that meets user needs, is reliable, easy to use and secure. Keeping up with evolving technology is important, and it takes effort. – Namrata Sengupta, Stellar Data Recovery Inc. dba BitRaser

9. Many technical teams need to have strong social skills to get the job done

My work includes implementing AI, technology and policy in the areas of accessibility, neurodiversity and assistive technology. To an outside observer, our work looks very tech-oriented, dealing with social robotics, conversational AI, and living limbs. What many cannot imagine is the extent to which non-technical skills such as social and human skills, intuition, and experience are involved in our processes. – Yonah Welker, Yonah.ai

10. Technical team members also have business knowledge

Technical organizations have been complicit for some time in validating that any group outside the technical organization is called a business. The staff of those groups now call themselves businesses. I want my colleagues to stop behaving like this and realize that technical organizations are as much a business as their own group and carry valuable business knowledge. – Emmanuel Ramos, OZ Digital Consulting

11. Creating and maintaining technology solutions is a complex collaborative effort

I want my non-technical colleagues to understand the complexities of creating and maintaining technical solutions. Technology transforms businesses by streamlining processes, improving customer experiences, and enabling data-driven decision making. This requires cooperation, understanding, and a willingness to embrace change from all team members. – Mercedes Soria, Nightscope

12. Technical leaders consistently balance technical and business priorities

I want my non-technical colleagues to know that my job involves the constant need to balance technical and business priorities. As CTO, I need to keep up with the latest technological developments and ensure that technical decisions are aligned with the company’s strategic goals. They also need to communicate complex technical concepts clearly and comprehensibly to people with varying levels of technical knowledge. – Heather Wilde, Difference Consulting

13. Managing the Tech Stack Requires Strategic and Tactical Tradeoffs

Understanding the strategic and tactical tradeoffs is critical. Building solid technology takes more time and resources than are generally available, but building things too quickly often leads to technical debt and wasted work. I take a hands-on look at each project. That is, what can be achieved, what trade-offs will be made, and what the future cost of such trade-offs will be. – Jonah H. Harris, Meet Group

14. Programming Combines Creativity and Problem Solving

Coding is an art. Much like painters, programmers blend algorithms and logic to create elegant solutions. Imagine tackling complex data processing challenges and devising efficient, beautifully structured algorithms. Passing all the tests perfectly feels like admiring a finished canvas. Programming combines creativity and problem solving for innovation. – Anton Abyzov, Soft Great

