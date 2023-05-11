Making Underlying Models Accessible: The Battle Between Closed-Source and Open-Source AI





Jae Lee is CEO and co-founder of Twelve Labs, a platform that provides businesses and developers with access to multimodal video understanding.

These days, a massive explosion of text and image generative AI models is inevitable. As these models have become more and more functional, the term underlying model has become a relatively new term. So what is the underlying model?

The term remains somewhat vague. Sometimes it’s defined by the number of parameters, the size of the neural network, and sometimes by the number of uniquely difficult tasks the model can perform. Is it really that appealing to make AI models bigger and bigger, allowing them to tackle multiple tasks? The really interesting points are: These models fundamentally changed the way we interact with computers and data. Consider companies such as Cohere, Covariant, Hebbia, and You.com.

We are now entering a critical phase of AI. In particular, who has rights to what data, whether the model violates reasonable assumptions of privacy, whether consent to data use is a factor, and what constitutes inappropriate conduct. With questions like these on the table, it’s natural to think that the people managing AI models will likely be the most important decision makers of our time.

Does the open source underlying model have a role?

Due to ethical issues related to AI, there is a growing demand for an open source underlying model. But building a foundational model doesn’t come cheap. It requires tens of thousands of state-of-the-art GPUs and many machine learning engineers and scientists. Until now, the realm of building foundational models has been accessible only to cloud giants and very well-funded startups with hundreds of millions of dollars in war chests.

Nearly all models and services built by these few self-selected companies are closed source. Yet closed source leaves so much power and decisions to a limited number of companies that determine our future, and that can be very unsettling.

We have entered a critical stage in AI. A key point of discussion is who can build and deliver these powerful models.

However, the open sourcing of Stable Diffusion by Stability AI poses a serious threat to underlying model builders determined to keep all secret sources secret. The developer community around the world has been cheering for the open sourcing of Stabilitys. This is because it liberates the system and puts control in the hands of the masses rather than a few corporations who put profits above the interests of humanity. This is currently influencing the way insiders think about the current paradigm of closed-source AI systems.

potential hurdles

Funding continues to be the biggest obstacle to open sourcing the underlying model. To be profitable and sustainable, open source AI systems still require tens of millions of dollars to run and manage properly. That’s a fraction of what big companies are investing, but it’s still very important for a startup.

We can see that Stability AI’s attempt to open source Neo-GPT and turn it into a real business ended in failure, being preempted by companies such as Open AI and Cohere. The company now has to deal with the Getty Images lawsuit, which could distract the company and further drain its financial and human resources. Meta has countered closed source systems through his LLaMA and injected gas into the open source movement, but it’s still too early to tell if they’ll continue to live up to that promise going forward.

