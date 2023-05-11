



After months of rumors and premature demos, today we finally get a glimpse of what generative AI in Google Search can really look like. At the highly anticipated Google I/O 2023 event, the team announced and demonstrated the new Search Generative Experience (SGE). This will be rolled out gradually over the next few months.

As an SEO and content marketing geek living in Jasper, my mind was full of thoughts and questions about what these changes mean for marketers. The impact of AI on his SEO has been hotly debated for some time now, but after today’s sneak peek, I don’t think the argument that times are “changing” really exists.

SERP Bard

In case you missed it, here’s what it looks like when you include Bard in your search engine results pages (commonly affectionately called “SERPs”).

Source: Google SearchLiaison on Twitter A few things to watch out for and ask yourself here: They’re linking back to sites and sources far more than I expected, hooray! , what impact will it have on their already declining click-through rates? Which sources will bards choose to tap into? What impact will it have on research? Include more site links and article sources

Back in February, when Google first announced Bard, the SEO community was tense. And for good reason. In the demo, Bard’s responses to user queries showed few links to sites or publishers. Given Google’s symbiotic relationship with content publishers, this was a bit of a shock. The biggest question I saw at the time was, “If Google isn’t sending us traffic, why should we keep publishing content?”

Looking to today, I think many of you breathed a collective sigh of relief when you saw more content sites and sources included in the AIchat interface.

Source: Google Search Liaison on Twitter

While it’s great to clearly reflect SEO and site owner feedback, there are still many questions to answer here.

How will this new interface affect my click-through rate?

I have no predictions to offer you here. The site was already seeing his CTR drop due to his ever-changing SERP, showing more ads, videos, and Google SERP features than actual website links. I can’t say that trend will take hold as a result of AIchat. Organic links are pushed further down the page and out of sight.

Like Isaid, we have a symbiotic relationship, so I think Google will continue to evolve the way we send traffic to your site. They need us to produce content as much as we need traffic.

How does Bard choose which site to pull into?

This is the biggest question on my mind right now, both from an SEO perspective in general and from the perspective of how Jasper approaches content.

I believe we will eventually have some Google Search Console data on Bard’s search performance, but I have no real insight into how Bard chooses a particular site over others.

The two most likely scenarios: You might pull in the top 3-5 of existing search results directly. Google’s content quality EEAT guidelines (Expertise, Experience, Authority, Trustworthiness) may be given more weight as Bard tries to get it. We provide only the most reliable sources of information for our users.

In any case, I think it’s fair to say that content quality will need to increase exponentially to remain competitive in this future.

How will this change your keyword research?

If you watched Google I/O, you’ll notice that Bard allows for more natural and highly specific queries compared to the traditional keywords and question snippets you see today.

The screenshot below shows an example of this.

“Is Bryce Canyon or Arches National Park better for families with children under 3 and dogs?”

Source: Google Search Liaison on Twitter

This query is a very specific long-tail (long-long-long-tail) keyword. What is the keyword volume here? Keyword Volume = 1?

In essence, this feature is just the natural next iteration of semantic search, allowing Bard to better understand the context behind your queries, not just the “keywords” you’re using. So what does this mean for the future of keyword research?

I don’t think keyword research will go away. I think it will evolve to fit this new world, like everything else, especially when we start getting more data on AIchat usage in search. However, Idodo believes this gives us marketers even more reasons to actually talk to our customers.

Keyword research is great, but the reality is that understanding your customers’ needs and pain points, and how they search for products like yours, is the key to creating the right content. It helps to make sure that

Some predictions about the future of SEO

Even before today’s announcement, I’ve been thinking a lot about how AI will impact SEO. I’m an AI company and he’s in charge of SEO and content. That’s all I can think of.

I actually wrote about this in my newsletter, Not Another AI Newsletter, and I’ve been standing by my views even after the Google I/O event and beyond. This is my biggest change to SEO right now.

Diversification will progress from a blog-only content strategy.

Changes to SERPs have already increased competition, but the added complexity of AI chat interfaces in search, combined with companies ramping up content production and competing for Google’s increasingly restricted real estate, will make it even more competitive. will intensify.

As new content floods around the handful of existing sitelink spots, it’s becoming more important than ever to diversify from a blog-only content strategy and distribute content via other platforms, such as LinkedIn and Twitter, that appear in search. has become important to , YouTube, TikTok.

We may have to learn TikTok now. I am so sorry for all of us.

This doesn’t mean that blogs and other content on your site should be thrown out, but it shouldn’t be your only tactic for driving organic growth via search engines.

in short,

SEO can no longer be siled.

The gap between SEO as a performance channel and SEO as a brand channel is already closing, and with all these new changes from Google, we can see that gap starting to shrink at an even faster pace.

To diversify the mix of content in search, SEO cannot be siloed. SEO has to be one of the most collaborative marketing channels today. You will find that SEO is more closely aligned with:

1. Social media: This makes sense, given that searches include LinkedIn articles, tweets, and TikTok links. Especially since Google is rumored to be implementing more social and creator content in its own search engine in the near future.

2. PR: This collaboration has probably already taken place on your team to some extent, but as competition has increased, off-page brand signals such as media mentions and high-quality backlinks have become even more important. will be

Partnering with PR to ensure that your company and your products are properly talked about on other sites may also prove to be very important for future AI chat optimization.

Example: You want Bard to spit out a few sentences about Jasper every time someone asks, How can AI be used in marketing? I’m not entirely sure where Bard draws such answers from each time, but I’m working with PR to further strengthen the brand’s presence and make sure other sites pick us up as answers like It may be helpful to That question.

3. CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization): Low or zero click searches have been around for a while thanks to SERP features like featured snippets, but with Bard you can lower your clickthrough rate even further. I can.

This means you have to convert the traffic you get and that’s why I think

Content CRO will be perfect.

Less traffic doesn’t necessarily mean less revenue if the traffic you get leads to conversions.

While traditional conversion rate optimization (CRO) efforts focus on pages and signup flows that generate high revenue, many SEOs and content marketers believe that content actually performs and I can see them starting to use CRO tactics to ensure that their readers are growing in interest. intended action.

This is an area I’m really excited to grow and experiment with in Jasper, so don’t be surprised if there are future blogs on the subject.

Ultimately, I think AI in search will improve SEO.

With more companies adopting AI, and we’re seeing an explosion of AI in content competition and SERPs, there’s no need to panic.

It may sound scary, but I think this is the perfect opportunity for all of us to step back and look at what was made and where it was made, and think about how we can make it better.

And we’ve always wanted more, haven’t we?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jasper.ai/blog/google-search-generative-experience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

