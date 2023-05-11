Princeton named leader of NSF-funded regional consortium for photonics research and talent development





A new Princeton-led collaboration to drive economic and technological advances in photonics, a scientific field that includes lasers, fiber optics and cutting-edge light-based innovations, comes from the National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engine (NSF) Received a development grant. engine, program.

The grant will lay the groundwork for a multi-state collaboration called “Advancing Photonics Technologies,” aimed at advancing research, applying discoveries to the economy, and building the local tech workforce.

The partnership includes universities and community colleges, leading photonics companies, statewide economic and workforce development programs, and technology accelerators and incubators to help transfer research to start-ups.

Photonics, which involves controlling light for use in technology, has applications in healthcare, clean energy, computing, telecommunications, advanced manufacturing, and more. Among other things, it could improve applications such as cancer detection, food safety, smartphones, computing and self-driving cars.

The Advancing Photonics Technologies collaboration is one of more than 40 teams selected to win one of the first-ever NSF engine development awards. The award provides up to two years of funding for the planning of multinational initiatives to create economic, social and societal value. Bringing technological opportunities to the region. The award will allow each team to prepare a strong proposal for what will be his NSF engine in the future, and each team will have the opportunity to receive up to $160 million to implement their plans. increase.

Princeton University will lead development-phase collaborations with co-leader Rowan University, both located in New Jersey, with partners across neighboring states of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York.

“Part of the structure of NSF’s vision”

“These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for new hubs of innovation and potential future NSF engines. It’s part of the structure of NSF’s vision.These winners will build a strong community.” Partnerships rooted in scientific innovation in all regions of our country.

“Through these program awards, NSF is sowing the seeds of the future of local innovation in our communities and growing our local economies through research and partnerships,” Panchanathan said. “This will unlock ideas, talent, paths and resources to create a vibrant innovation ecosystem across our country.

Launched by NSF’s new Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships and sanctioned by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the NSF Engine Program promotes strong partnerships, accelerates technology development, addresses social challenges, It aims to improve national competitiveness and create high-paying jobs.

Gov. Phil Murphy said photonics is one of the hidden gems of the New Jersey economy, providing thousands of high-paying jobs and leading innovation globally. Congratulations to Princeton University, Rowan University, and many other New Jersey institutions of higher education, businesses, and state government agencies joining forces in this effort that affirms the state’s long-standing role as a leader in innovation. .

This effort will focus on increasing opportunities for growth and participation in the photonics economy in a way that ensures diversity and equity while providing an inclusive and accessible environment.

The development grant will enable collaboration with universities, community colleges, industry and state economic development agencies to plan a diverse and inclusive research and innovation ecosystem around photonics. Expand opportunities to apply technological and scientific breakthroughs from research institutions to industry. And a strong pipeline for job creation and workforce development.

Expanding research and innovation across the country

Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber said the initiative will connect universities, start-ups and established companies in the region to advance research, develop new technologies, create jobs and strengthen the economy. said there is. Princeton University is proud to participate in the National Science Foundation program. This program contributes to the development of scientific research and innovation in all regions of our country.

The co-lead institution of Princeton University is Rowan University, a rapidly growing public research institution.

Public-private partnerships between industry and higher education institutions are critical to fostering economic growth and workforce development, said Rowan Chancellor Ari Houshmand. We are delighted to be a part of this effort and look forward to connecting our research to local opportunities.

The collaboration will be led by principal investigator Craig B. Arnold, Susan Dodd Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and Associate Dean for Innovation at Princeton University. Arnold’s research expertise spans materials synthesis and processing in areas including advanced manufacturing, energy storage and conversion, optics and photonics. A holder of 13 patents, Arnold is the co-founder of two companies and leads efforts across the Princeton University campus to expand innovation opportunities.

Photonics will play a key role in making 21st century applications cleaner, smarter and safer, said Arnold. To enable and extend the reach of this technology, we are committed to developing a robust and diverse photonics workforce tightly integrated within an ecosystem of continuous innovation and use-inspired research. I am aiming.

The joint principal investigator, Robert V. Chimenti, is a visiting assistant professor and photonics coordinator at Rowan University. An experienced industry expert, Chimenti focuses on new laser and spectroscopy applications with the goal of developing new instruments for commercialization. As a community college graduate, Chimenti is deeply committed to talent development opportunities and alternative pathways for non-traditional students.

Chimenti said the Mid-Atlantic region has a long history of optical innovation, from light bulbs to color televisions to the latest liquid crystal displays, making it an ideal choice for the business. We have a diverse talent pool, superior resources with a high density of companies manufacturing and using photonics technologies and devices, and an established academic and technical research ecosystem. In short, I was at just the right time and place.

Collaboration partners include:

Universities and Colleges Princeton University Lead Institution Rowan University Co-Lead Institution Delaware State University Lehigh University New Jersey Institute of Technology Pennsylvania State Rowan College of South Jersey Rutgers University – Newark Rutgers University – New Brunswick Stevens Institute of Technology Sussex County Community・College University of Delaware Corporation Edmund Optics Go!Foton Hamamatsu Helma USA Horiba Scientific Kearfott Corporation Metrohm Spectro Nokia Bell Labs Nubis Communications OFS Thorlabs Statewide Economic Development Agencies New Jersey State Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology New Jersey County Vocational and Technical Schools Council New Jersey State Economic Development Authority New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program Entrepreneur Incubator and Accelerator Material Impact Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs SOSVs HAX VentureWell

For more information, including a map of the NSF Engine Development Awards, visit the NSF Engine Program website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.princeton.edu/news/2023/05/11/princeton-selected-lead-nsf-funded-regional-consortium-photonics-research-and The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos