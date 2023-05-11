Create world-scale augmented reality experiences in minutes with Google’s Geospatial Creator — Google for Developers Blog





Posted by Stevan Silva, Senior Product Manager

ARCore, our augmented reality developer platform, provides developers and creators alike with simple and powerful tools for building immersive world-scale and room-scale experiences on 1.4 billion Android devices. .

Since last year, we’ve expanded the coverage of the ARCore Geospatial API, powered by Google’s Visual Positioning System and increased Street View coverage, from 87 countries to over 100 countries, allowing developers to create a more transformative and robust location base. We help build and publish immersive experiences for We are pushing the limits of introducing useful applications and fun global new use cases, such as innovative hackathon submissions from the ARCore Geospatial API Challenge and our partnership with Gorillaz, who turned Times Square and Piccadilly Circus into music stages. continue to spread. Witness the immersive performance of Gorillaz.

One thing we’ve heard consistently from you over the past year is expanding access to these powerful resources so that anyone can create, visualize, and deploy augmented reality experiences around the world. It is to

Introducing Geospatial Creator

Today we are releasing Geospatial Creator. It makes it easy for anyone to visualize, design, and publish world-anchored immersive content in minutes, directly from platforms they already know well, like Unity and Adobe Aero. Tool.

Easily visualize, create, and publish augmented reality experiences with Unity’s Geospatial Creator (left) and Adobe Aero (right). Geospatial Creator leverages ARCore and Google Maps Platform’s photorealistic 3D tiles to help developers and creators easily visualize real-world places. – The world in which you want to place your digital content, similar to how Google Earth and Google Street View visualize the world. Geospatial Creator also includes new features such as Rooftop Anchor, which makes it even easier to anchor virtual content using 3D tiles, saving developers and creators time and effort in the creation process. increase.

These tools help you build world-anchored cross-platform experiences on devices supported by both Android and iOS. Immersive experiences built into Adobe Aero can be shared via a simple QR code scan or link without downloading the entire app. Everything you create with Geospatial Creator can be experienced in the physical world through real-time localization and real-world augmentation.

Geospatial Creator enables developers and creators to build on top of Google Maps Platform’s photorealistic 3D tiles (left) for real-time localization and real-time augmentation (right).

Augmenting the physical world with digital content will redefine how people play, shop, learn, create and stay informed. To help you understand what you can achieve with these tools, we work with partners in gaming, retail and local discovery, including Gap, Mattel, Global Street Art, Singapore Tourism Board, Gensler, TAITO and more. and built. real-world use cases.

Space Invaders: World Defense Immersive Game Turns The World Into Your Playground

Later this summer, you’ll be able to play one of the most acclaimed arcade games in the real world. To commemorate the 45th anniversary of the original version, Taito will release “Space Invaders World Defense”. Utilizing ARCore and Geospatial Creator, the game is inspired by the original gameplay where the player must defend the Earth from his neighborhood space invaders. It combines AR and 3D gameplay to deliver a fully contextual and highly engaging immersive experience that connects multi-generational players.

Gap and Mattel transform storefronts into interactive, immersive experiences

Gap and Mattel transform the iconic Times Square Gap Store into an interactive Gap x Barbie experience powered by Adobe Aero’s Geospatial Creator. Starting May 23, customers will be able to see the store come alive with colors and shapes and interact with Barbie and her friends as they model for her new limited-edition Gap x Barbie collection.

Global Street Art takes street art to a new dimension with AR murals

Google Arts & Culture has partnered with Global Street Art and three world-renowned artists to enhance physical murals in London (Camille Walala), Mexico City (Edgar Saner) and Los Angeles (Tristan Eaton). bottom. Artists used Adobe Aero’s Geospatial Creator to create virtual experiences, digitally augmenting physical murals in AR, and enabling deeper and richer stories about their works of art.

Singapore Tourism Board Creates Immersive Guided Tours to Explore Singapore

The Google Partner Innovation team has partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board to launch a preview of immersive Singapore guided tours on the VisitSingapore app. Merli, Singapore’s tourism mascot, begins at the iconic Merlion Park and dazzles visitors with his AR Her Symphony performances at the Victoria Theater and Concert Hall, across the city’s iconic landmarks and hidden gems. It takes visitors on an interactive and extended tour of the precious gems. This fully guided tour will launch later this summer and will help visitors discover the best local hawker food, unravel the city’s history through landscapes of the past, and more.

Gensler helps communities visualize new urban projects

Gensler used Adobe Aero’s Geospatial Creator to help the community easily imagine what the new urban project would look like for the homeless. The immersive design of housing projects will allow everyone to better visualize proposed urban changes and their social impact, ultimately delivering adequate shelter to those in need.

Geospatial Creator gives anyone the superpower to remotely create world-class AR experiences. Developers and creators alike can build and publish immersive experiences in minutes wherever photorealistic 3D tiles are available. With just a few clicks, you can create applications that empower your community, delight your users, and provide solutions for your business. Get started today at goo.gle/geospatialcreator. I look forward to seeing what you create when the world becomes your canvas, playground, gallery, and more.

