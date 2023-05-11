AMP Robotics Attracts Investment from Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund





AMP Robotics, a Denver, Colorado-based startup developing robotic systems that can automatically sort recyclable materials, today expanded its Series C funding to $99 million, thanks to investment from Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund. announced that it did. That’s up from $91 million when the round closed in November.

Investors include Congruent Ventures and Wellington Management (co-leaders), Blue Earth Capital, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Tao Capital Partners, XN, Sequoia Capital, GV, Range Ventures, Valor Equity Partners in expanded Series C and AMP joined. The total amount reached about $178 million.

“This funding will help us scale our business, including deploying technology solutions to retrofit existing recycling infrastructure and expanding new infrastructure based on AI-powered automation applications,” said the founder and CEO. ‘s Matanya Horowitz told TechCrunch in an email.

Horowitz founded AMP in 2014 after completing his PhD. Graduated from California Institute of Technology. While pursuing his doctorate, he saw how powerful his vision of computers had become and began exploring different areas (such as recycling) where the technology could be most useful, he said. says.

“After visiting recycling facilities and seeing not only how tough the conditions are, but how tough the working environment is, we recognized the industry as an attractive opportunity for robotics,” Horowitz said. . “The convergence of machine learning and robotics presents a compelling opportunity to automate tasks that were previously labor-intensive, costly, inconsistent and limited.”

Profitable. According to the Scrap Recycling Industry Association, the recycling industry contributes approximately $117 billion to the US economy and processes 130 million tons of valuable goods annually.

Horowitz argues that landfilled plastic is causing significant losses to the U.S. economy, averaging about $7.2 billion in 2019, according to the Department of Energy (DoE). Of the estimated 44 million tons of domestically managed plastic waste in 2019, about 86% was landfilled, 9% was incinerated and 5% was recycled, according to the DoE.

The recovery in U.S. plastic packaging and food-grade plastics alone could generate $2 billion to $4 billion in annual revenue, Horowitz estimates.

AMP’s primary customers are recycling facilities, which use the company’s flagship robotic sorting system, called AMP Cortex, to sort and sort plastic, cardboard, paper, cans, cartons, and other types of containers and packaging. Picking and recycling. AMP says Cortex can do 80 to 120 picks per minute while maintaining the accuracy of what and where it’s sorted.

With a team of around 200 people, AMP recently launched a more compact solution called AMP Cortex-C alongside its integrated stand-alone facility product for waste management companies. Horowitz said the company’s fleet of about 275 robots is currently deployed in more than 100 centers, including several owned by its largest customer, Waste Connections, and AMP’s AI platform has so far deployed 750 robots. It has identified more than 100 million objects.

“Our extensive product suite directly addresses the core challenges of operating recycling facilities, and we have other exciting technologies coming soon,” Horowitz added. “We have a number of bigger opportunities in front of us, from those in Europe and around the world, to the introduction of robots across large fleets and fully automated sorting facilities. It helps us build the technology and teams that support the opportunity.”

In this regard, AMP plans to expand its secondary sorting operations in the United States across three production facilities located in the Denver, Atlanta and Cleveland metropolitan areas. In addition to providing robotics infrastructure and software to its customers, AMP resells recyclable commodities such as bespoke chemical and polymer blends to end-market buyers.

