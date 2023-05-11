National Technology Day: AI, XR Will Enable EdTech Innovation, Says Brightchamps’ Ravi Bhushan





One of the best litmus tests for any emerging technology is how beneficial it is to humanity. And now, with the unprecedented growth of artificial intelligence, we are seeing industry leaders, technologists and governments asking the same questions. But there are many who believe that AI can be very beneficial if used responsibly. Among them is Ravi Bhushan, founder and CEO of BrightChamps, an edtech company focused on using technology for skill development across areas such as robotics, coding, financial education and communications. We at HT Tech had an exclusive conversation with Mr. Bhushan on the occasion of National Technology Day.

About Tech Growth and Biggest Trends

We are currently in an era of rapid technological innovation. It can no longer be measured in years of growth, changes must be tracked in months. ChatGPT became part of our lexicon last November. Since then, all we’ve heard is about language models at scale, predictive AI, generative AI, the application of AI in virtually every industry, and its impact. We are just beginning to see the potential for such a powerful technology to become widely used. It’s an exciting time for those who understand the technology, those involved in building it and ensuring its implementation, but it can, of course, be overwhelming for those outside of it.

Because technology is causing our physical and digital worlds to collide in unprecedented ways, at an unprecedented pace and scale. The pace of mass adoption of new technologies is now taking months to reinvent industries, societies and businesses that previously took years. We thought the cloud and the metaverse were revolutionary things that would allow people to move seamlessly between the physical and digital worlds, but then this guy seemed to merge the two realities perfectly. AI has appeared.

I believe that the big technology trend of 2023 will be the use of AI to maximize the potential of other technologies, a powerful fusion between technologies.

how it appears

Edtech has seen XR (Augmented Reality) as a hot topic of innovation in learning for some time, as it immerses learning by creating near-lifetime experiences for students without high set-up costs. we know A lab, a physical trip, or even a dedicated physical space with restricted access by default. By combining generative and predictive AI, children not only have access to her XR’s powerful simulations, but also educational experiences that adapt to the student’s learning needs, abilities, interests, and proficiencies, ultimately leading to education. I believe it will be more fulfilling. effective and efficient.

Another big shift I’m seeing is that teaching and learning will fundamentally change forever in the coming months. We are all too conditioned to think of education as a standardized process. There are many technologies and innovations dedicated to immersive and adaptive learning, and with the addition of AI, no two students need to be on the same learning trajectory thanks to near-instantaneous adaptation. I hope that understanding will finally take root. AI-powered microlearning to meet student needs, AI-powered homework guides, powerful AI bots as teachers anytime, anywhere, AI-powered language barrier breakthroughs, big strides when it comes to accessibility and developmental issues world Provides class learning materials and experiences in different languages.

bottlenecks and interventions

Access to the Internet/Devices This massive explosion of technology is on the doorstep of a world that none of us could have imagined, yet large parts of the world will face continued access to devices and the Internet. has not yet been established. Use technology in ways that sustainably enhance the human experience of being alive. The paradox of technology is that while technology has made access to so many things and experiences easier and cheaper for those who have been forced to look inward from the outside, the lack of technology itself has made experience, productivity, and , the value creation chasm between those with baseline access and those without. Example: Within edtech, AI-enabled tutors are leveling the playing field for students. This is a scale that he could not have imagined a few years ago. Because only the richest students could think of private study. But what about children who are not? Do you have a screen that can compete with people who have been tutored their entire lives thanks to technology? Through a concerted effort by governments to seek private partnerships to expand access to devices, internet and innovation across the board. scale.

Another bottleneck is fear and paranoia. I find this trend of banning emerging technologies as an off-the-cuff solution to a difficult problem posed by powerful emerging technologies to be very short-sighted. The genie came out of the bottle, but technology is not going anywhere. Nor will AI ethics, human capital, questions about the impact on the future of work, and superintelligence magically disappear. What is needed, therefore, is the honest, fearless exploration and collaboration of the best minds in the world to create blueprints and roadmaps for implementation that consider the needs of the world we live in today. and work on it.

Technology, AI, Humanity

Technology isn’t good or bad, it’s how you use it. You can use the robotic arm to perform surgery or stab people to death. Facial recognition can be used to prevent crime or stalk someone. With immersive learning and her XR, you can broaden your students’ minds by allowing them to experience multiple different perspectives and paradigms, or deliver propaganda to brainwash them. AI can free up time from menial tasks to improve the human experience. AI can also be used to completely disconnect people from their humanity and social relationships. The problem isn’t the technology, it’s how people use it. The solution is not to stop improving technology, but to provide better solutions. Imagine if someone used a knife to hurt someone for the first time, we decided that the knife was too dangerous to be allowed to exist. Should I have precision surgical instruments?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/national-technology-day-ai-xr-can-unlock-edtech-innovation-says-brightchamps-ravi-bhushan-71683820288524.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos