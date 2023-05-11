“The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears” is not a revolution, it’s an evolution





Similar to Minecraft, players must brave this deep sea to obtain valuable materials. Also, just like in Minecraft, you will have to fight vicious enemies. There are poisoned versions of Hynox and Lynel here, and other nasty new stuff that shouldn’t be spoiled. This place feels built for combat and is a proving ground controlled by a limited Hartpool. If an enemy attacks Link or if Link stands in darkness, his mind is permanently erased until he returns to the checkpoint. He can’t live on 4,000 apples.

Arguably, depth proves to be the most divisive aspect of Tears. Some like to scale vast dark cliffs for new battles. Some stay on the surface, away from the barren darkness.

To traverse these new lands, Nintendo imitated the tricks of its most loyal fans. His BOTW player on YouTube gained notoriety for his self-made flying, driving and sailing machines. Nintendo makes dreams come true with Ultra Hand, where players can glue rockets, fire hydrants, wheels, fans, control sticks, mirrors, time bombs, and many other objects to create anything they can think of.

In the long run, this will be where tears look the most different than breathing. A truly creative person achieves things not yet dreamed of. Gentle creatives build flying hovercraft, balloons, rockets, rumbling jeeps and old-fashioned horse-drawn carriages. And someone like me who is bankrupt with creativity glues 10 logs together over and over to make a fine log centipede suitable for all obstacles.

In some cases, the auto-build feature reduces tedious controls, allowing you to save schematics and instantly recall old creations. The sheer depth of the sandbox here feels like a call to creators in the streaming age where people are still creating BOTW content after all these years. This game is designed to increase its participation.

If the main emotion Breath gave was the awe of exploring new lands, here it is nostalgia of revisiting old lands. It feels like returning after years of traveling and finding out that your relatives have renovated your beloved home (and added two wings to your home). You can literally navigate using the old maps of BOTW, but time and cataclysms have changed the shape of Hyrule. Kakariko Village was attacked by ruins. A mining company has taken over Death Mountain. The maze stretched into the sky. A network of new caves is pockmarking the land.

However, the basic structure of Breaths remains the same. You must return to Rito’s Village, Zora’s Realm, Gerudo Town, and Death Mountain, which have been hit by natural disasters. The Gorons got stuck in a mind-altering rock. The Gerudo were driven underground by a sandstorm accompanied by monsters. Zora’s shining palace is covered in sludge. Rito is hit by a typhoon and snow. In any case, these disasters are foreseen by the appearance of Zelda. The story here is more substantial, but still contains some flashbacks.

Gone were the maligned Divine Beasts and their copy-paste bosses in favor of more traditional Zelda-style temples, wind, fire, and more, along with unique combat. These temples are an intriguing mix of new and old, and are much more aesthetically Interesting. Fans of the traditional Temple of Zelda will be happier, but they won’t be satisfied. (This is true for many parts of the game.) Open-plan dungeons are the Faustian promise of an open world. You can tackle these temples pretty much in any order you choose, but this is unavoidable for characters who can burst through ceilings and explode. A traditional Zelda dungeon room lives on in the shrine.

This Zelda reminded me of old rareware games as an incessant collectible, but importantly it adds new motivations to keep fighting and harvesting entrenched. Fruit can now be attached to arrows to create elemental damage. Bokoblin bosses drop horns that greatly improve weapon damage. Simple broadswords are sometimes studded with hinox bones. Swords last much longer once fused, but they still break. Legendary weapons like Bigoron’s sword can be redeemed for high prices in Po, tiny blue flames that dot the dark world.

