$1 million awarded to encourage carbon-efficient innovation along I-65, I-75 corridors





Bowling Green, Kentucky Western Kentucky University, in collaboration with a University of Kentucky-led team and partners in Kentucky and Tennessee, has been awarded $1 million from the National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engine (NSF Engine) program. The team’s proposal, Advancing Carbon-Centric Circular Economy Technologies for Advanced Manufacturing Solutions (Kentucky, Tennessee), is led by a coalition called Generate Advanced Manufacturing Excellence for Change (GAME Change).

The GAME Change Team is a first-ever NSF Engine Development Award winner of over 40 unique teams dedicated to helping partners work together to create economic, social and technological opportunities in the region. is one of

A coalition of research, education, economic development, industrial, and manufacturing leaders in the Southeastern Commercial Corridor (SCC) of Kentucky and Tennessee, based on GAME Change, will provide a diverse portfolio that will ensure America’s competitiveness in next-generation manufacturing (NGM). It aims to create a hub for innovation and talent development. ) and supply chain logistics to support closed-cycle manufacturing that reduces waste and improves efficiency across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, energy, food and beverage, and materials.

GAME Change is centered around the SCC surrounding Bowling Green, delineating Interstate 65 and Interstate 75, and the Appalachian region in need of improved connectivity: Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, Knox Building, including Chattanooga’s promising high-growth center. and economic resilience. GAME Changes leadership includes four R1 universities with strong manufacturing research expertise, three PhD institutions, R2 HBCUs, national laboratories, more than 30 community and technical colleges, and state government and technology-based Corresponding representatives from Kentucky and Tennessee for economic development organizations are included. This leadership is supported by his more than 50 other cooperative partners in Kentucky and Tennessee, including more than 20 of his companies representing multiple industries in the region.

Dean of the Ogden Institute of Technology and one of two WKU grant collaborators, said he is delighted to be part of the team building ideas that will transform our region into an innovation hub. said David Brown, one of

Buddy Steen, CEO of the WKU Innovation Campus and second GAME Change grant collaborator, said, “This project is a great example of cooperation among all parties in the rapidly developing innovation ecosystem. It shows the spirit,” he said.

The NSF Engine Program is a transformative investment for the nation that will ensure America continues to lead the competitive edge for decades to come.

“These NSF Engine Development Awards lay the groundwork for new hubs of innovation and potential future NSF engines,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunity everywhere and enable innovation everywhere. Through these program awards, NSF is sowing the seeds of the future of local innovation in our communities and growing local economies through research and partnerships, unlocking ideas, talent, pathways and resources. It will create a vibrant innovation ecosystem across our country.”

Winners span a wide range of states and territories, as well as geographic areas that have not fully benefited from the technology boom of the last few decades. These NSF Engine Development Awards help the organization make connections, develop a regional innovation ecosystem within two years, and prepare a strong proposal for what will be his NSF engine of the future. Each organization will have the opportunity to receive up to $160 million.

Launched by NSF’s Directorate for New Technologies, Innovation and Partnerships and sanctioned by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the NSF Engine Program uniquely leverages national science and technology research and development companies and local-level resources. NSF Engines promotes strong partnerships to positively impact local economies, accelerate technological development, address social challenges, improve national competitiveness and create high-paying local jobs Aiming to be

