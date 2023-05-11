Google launches Project Tailwind, an AI-based solution for smarter note-taking





Google has launched Project Tailwind, a notebook of the future powered by generative AI. Google says its purpose is to help users take rough notes, automatically organize and summarize them, and help them research the topic they’re writing about.

To use Tailwind, users must sign up for Labs, Google’s new hub for features and products. Users select files from Google Drive to train a private AI model and suggest information based on those files. Tailwind also provides a personalized interface that helps users to browse various notes and documents uploaded/created.

Similar to AI chatbots like Bard, users can ask Tailwinds AI questions using simple prompts and get responses in the context of documents and notes. Users can choose to include this information in their notes, and will do so along with citations to sources within the document.

The point here is that users can be suggested information not only from the web, but also from their own notes, and have more control over the type of response they get.

Many of the features Tailwind provides are enabled by PaLM 2’s newly released APIs.

At the I/O conference, Google identified college students, authors, and analysts as potential users of Tailwind. However, the app is only available in the US for now, and that’s on the waiting list as well. The Waitlist for Project Tailwind is now open, but currently only available in the US.

