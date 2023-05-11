Rakuten Symphony Partners with Google Distributed Cloud to Provide Resilient Persistent Storage | Newsroom





Tokyo, May 11, 2023 – Rakuten Symphony, Inc. today announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to provide persistent storage solutions for Google Distributed Cloud services. Persistent storage solutions provide high availability, data resilience, and security, enabling customers to seamlessly migrate stateful workloads to containers and transform edge deployments.

Customers have asked us to take advantage of GDC’s Anthos capabilities to manage container-based deployments at scale and modernize their on-premises and edge infrastructure. We also want to be able to run modern container-based applications without modification alongside VM-based stateful applications.

Persistent storage solutions feature Rakuten Symphonys Symcloud platform, state-of-the-art KUBERNETES data management, and software-defined storage. [SDS] A platform for enterprise applications and operator-driven 5G edge solutions, delivered through the Google Cloud Marketplace so customers can easily run their business under one account. This persistent storage product is highly efficient and easy to deploy and manage at scale.

Managing container-based deployments at scale is a top business priority for organizations in all industries today, said Dai Vu, Managing Director of Marketplace and ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. With the availability of Rakuten Symphonys Symcloud solution in the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can seamlessly migrate their stateful workloads to containers and transform their edge deployments.

One of the key additional benefits for our customers is that Symcloud SDS releases align with GDC’s Anthos releases, allowing both to be upgraded at the same time. In addition, technical support is available via a single line.

“We are excited to partner with Google Cloud on our persistent software-defined storage solution,” said Partha Seetala, Cloud Business Unit President, Rakuten Symphony. “Our solution will enable our customers to easily modernize their infrastructure while providing high availability, data resiliency and security. We believe it will be a game-changer for new users looking to tap into the enormous potential of cloud-native SDS.”

This solution will be available soon through the Google Cloud Marketplace. For more information, please visit the Google Cloud Marketplace website.

