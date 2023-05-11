Special envoy from Arab countries wants to expand cooperation with tech giants





AI Photo: VCG

Ambassadors and diplomats from Arab countries highly praised China’s innovation capabilities and said they hoped to expand technical cooperation with Chinese companies after experiencing cutting-edge technology at Chinese tech giant Baidu.

Lebanese Ambassador to China Miriya Jabour said: “On highways and elsewhere, I can describe this experience in more detail. I am convinced that this is the future and we really have to adapt to it.” Told.

Diplomats visited the Beijing headquarters on Tuesday and were informed of the company’s efforts in AI innovation.

From fully driverless robo-taxis to generative AI technologies, they experienced first-hand how these AI innovations are transforming human everyday life.

Palestinian Ambassador to China Faris Medawi said today’s visit was just the beginning and hopes to explore more possibilities for cooperation with Baidu in the future.

This is the second time that China has organized a visit to China by an Arab diplomatic envoy since the China-Arab Summit opened in December 2022.

They said that this is a close experience of the technological innovation and corporate culture of China’s leading Internet companies, which will allow the Arab world to better understand China’s modern information technology achievements and promote bilateral cooperation in the field of scientific and technological innovation. said to help expand the

Baidu has announced plans to build the world’s largest autonomous ride-hailing service area in 2023.

In addition, the company unveiled a series of new technology breakthroughs, including AI big models built for self-driving perception, high-resolution self-driving maps, closed-loop self-driving data systems, and successful end-to-end adaptation of AI chips. Did. for self-driving cars.

Baidu vice president Wang Yunpeng said that Baidu’s cooperation with Arab countries is in the first stage but has great potential. Through this visit, it is hoped that the special envoys will deepen their understanding of Chinese technology companies.

China is the largest trading partner of Arab countries. In 2021, China’s outstanding FDI to Arab countries will reach $23 billion, an increase of 2.6 times in 10 years. Trade volume exceeded $330.3 billion, 1.5 times higher than ten years ago. According to Department of Commerce data, trade volume between China and Arab countries in the first three quarters of 2022 reached $319.295 billion, up 35.28% year-on-year and approaching the total for the full year of 2021.

Global Times

