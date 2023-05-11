AT&T offers great prices on all Google Pixel devices





At AT&T, our customers are the reason behind every decision and action we take. AT&T consistently offers the best deals on smartphones to new and existing customers.

Starting May 10 at 12:00 PM PT, new and existing customers will be able to get the Google Pixel 7a for $2/month with no trade-ins. 3 Starting May 12th, new and existing customers can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB for $10/month. Google Pixel 7 128GB is $5/month, no trade-in required. 3 The Google Pixel Fold, available for purchase this summer, joins the Google Pixel device portfolio. It is the company’s first and thinnest foldable smartphone.

Give you a better experience.

Research shows that customers expect and feel appreciated for flexibility, simplicity, expertise and great value. We listened to that opinion and that’s why we do things differently.

Unlimited Your Way: We give you the flexibility to choose unlimited plans to suit the needs of each member of your family. Our best unlimited plan includes AT&T 5G Access 2, AT&T ActiveArmor SM mobile security and personal hotspot data. Plus, Unlimited Your Way gives everyone access to the best deals on all smartphones. AT&T Next UpSM allows customers to upgrade early by paying 50% of the device cost4 and replacing it with a new device. International Travel with AT&T: Unlimited travel with an International Day Pass. For $10 a day, use your phone like you’re at home with unlimited calls, text messages, and high-speed data to 210+ destinations. 5 Also included for our customers is unlimited calls, text messages and high-speed data in 19 Latin American countries. Unlimited premium plans are available at no extra cost. 6. Shop the way you want: Fast personal shipping and professional setup are available. 7 Everything is free with AT&T Right To YouSM. You’ll also get free shipping and flexible returns when you order online. 5G Connectivity: We stand behind our network as America’s most reliable 5G network. 8 Google Pixel 7a features fast, reliable, and secure AT&T 5G.

What about functions?

Google Pixel 7a offers a premium, innovative experience at an affordable price. Powered by Google Tensor G2, Google AI delivers responsive performance and best-in-class photos. The Pixel 7a is designed to be a smarter phone and is Google’s most durable A-series yet.

Display and design: Beautiful and durable, Pixel 7a is designed to be a smarter phone. The device sports a stunning 6.1 inch FHD+ display. 9 Google Tensor G2: The Google-designed Tensor G2 chip makes the Pixel 7a faster, more efficient and more secure. 10 That chip is the same one found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Leverage Google AI for better audio on calls, better battery life, and great photo and video quality. 11 Photo deblurring: Pixel 7a helps you fix less-than-perfect photos you didn’t capture with your Pixel. From clearing blurry photos with Photo Unblur to easily removing distractions with Magic Eraser, Google Photos can make your old photos look better with just a few taps. can. 12 Wireless charging: Charge your Pixel 7a with a Pixel Stand or Qi-certified device. Pixel Stand is a convenient way to wirelessly charge your Pixel or Pixel Buds Pro. 13 And when your phone is charging, it becomes a mini display for photos. Battery: Pixels adaptive battery lasts over 24 hours. 14 Extreme Battery Saver lasts up to 72 hours when turned on. 15 Plus, the Pixel charges super fast. 16

What about business customers?

In addition to the sale above, AT&T Business customers can purchase the Pixel 7a for $0.99 with a two-year service contract for a limited time. 17

What about FirstNet?

Google Pixel 7a is FirstNet Ready, so public safety subscribers get truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, as well as unique perks like always-on priority and preemption. You can save lives and protect communities regardless of the emergency. And FirstNet early adopters will soon be able to get a Google Pixel 7a for free for users who pay their institution’s fees with the FirstNet Unlimited Smartphone Plan. 18

what are people saying?

AT&T has listened to many opinions. “Our customers always tell us they just want the flexibility to choose what works best for them,” said Genibel, AT&T’s senior vice president of wireless product marketing. We are excited to celebrate the latest from Google, always offering our customers the best deals and choices for his Unlimited Your Way plan. AT&T makes it easy to thank your customers.

AT&T Appreciation Offer

Customers can save even more with discount programs. As a thank you, Military, Veterans, Teachers, Nurses, Physicians, Physician Assistants and their families are getting 25% off the best unlimited plans starting under $27/month. For every 4 rows. 19

See Google Pixel 7a for details.

