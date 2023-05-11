Schumer, Gillibrand and Morel Announce





In the CHIPS & Science Bill, Schumer created the NSF Regional Innovation Engine Competition, specifically with places like Rochester and Upstate New York in mind. After his direct advocacy, R University was named a Phase 1 winner, allowing him to contend for major his Fed $$$ to grow the Finger Lakes laser tech ecosystem .

The U of R proposal will strengthen the Finger Lakes workforce, enhance education and training for high-paying jobs, develop a new state-of-the-art laser facility, and help attract high-tech companies to the region. would be helpful

Schumer, Gillibrand, Morele: Selection of U of Rs in the NSF Regional Innovation Engine Competition is a game changer and we are focused on growing Rochester as the Americas leader in laser technology

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Rep. Joe Morrell were announced today by the National Science Foundation (NSF) as $1 million recipients and finalists for investment through the Regional Innovation Engine Program. The University of Rochester announced that it had been selected. We will grow this region into one of America’s leading laser research and development centers. Through his CHIPS and science bills enacted last year, Schumer said he helped create this program at the NSF, and first introduced it in his Infinite Frontiers Act, particularly with places like Rochester and Rochester. Proposed as part of the Directorate for NSF Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships. I have upstate New York in mind. Schumer, Gillibrand and Morrell said this is a $1 million award for the University of Rochester to develop proposals to enhance laser technology research in the Rochester area, with up to $160 million in the next phase. He said it means it can compete with $10,000 in federal investment. Take Rochester’s laser ecosystem to the next frontier.

“This $1 million National Science Foundation grant and the chance to compete for a larger national award is big news for the University of Rochester to help further establish the Finger Lakes region as a leader in laser technology in the Americas. I created the NSF Regional Innovation Engine Program at my university, and with places like Rochester in mind, the Tips & Science Bill allowed R University to train workers for high-paying jobs and With the opportunity to compete for up to $160 million to further advance critical research and development and entrepreneurship, Senator Schumer said, “The next frontier in laser technology will revolutionize Rochester’s tech workforce.” and create new programs, from technical education at community colleges for careers in manufacturing, to helping develop the next generation of top scientists in our country, while also attracting new employers and It will help with creativity,” he said. I am proud to present this $1 million Phase 1 award and am committed to making Rochester the epicenter of cutting-edge innovation and building the future of science in America.

Senator Gillibrand said the University of Rochester is the nation’s leader in cutting-edge laser research. This funding will help the university continue important scientific progress and bring high-paying jobs to the Rochester area. I am proud of his efforts to pass CHIPS and the Science Bill to secure this funding and wish him the best of luck in the next round of U of R.

Congressman Morrell, Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and I believe that Rochester’s unique expertise and world-class academic institutions like the University of Rochester will make our country a strong, national leader in high-tech innovation. I have long said that I am in a position to do so. This award is further proof of the extraordinary work our community does and the limitless potential of Rochester. I congratulate him on this significant investment in UR and look forward to continuing to work with him to grow the future of innovation.

Sarah Mangelsdorf, President of the University of Rochester, said: “Help create this program to promote greater equity in the innovation economy, allowing great ideas to grow and thrive wherever they are found. I would like to thank Senator Schumer for his leadership and vision.” Also, incredible support for our efforts to build laser expertise to build and grow a diverse, workforce-focused laser ecosystem that will revitalize the U.S. world in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. I would also like to thank Senator Gillibrand and Representative Morrell for their support. Competitiveness, scientific leadership and technological excellence in a wide range of key applications including advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare and national security, just to name a few.

The representatives noted that the University of Rochester project proposal, formally named the “Rochester Innovation Engine to Advance Science, Technology and Engineering in Laser and Laser Applied Research (STELLAR),” will help build ecosystems within the region. The goal is to build and grow. We support laser science, technology, and engineering and provide a U.S.-based source of next-generation lasers for scientific, industrial, manufacturing, energy, biomedical, and national security applications. This project will strengthen community college-based technical education opportunities in laser technology, incorporate laser-specific degree programs into engineering education, establish a specialized laser facility for start-ups, and provide Define a project aimed at solving some of your key challenges. and the local economy.

In the CHIPS & Science Bill, Mr. Schumer created the NSF Regional Innovation Engine Program as part of the newly created NSF Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Division. Schumer originally proposed the creation of this Directorate in the bipartisan Infinite Frontiers Act, with a focus on providing investment in research, workforce training and entrepreneurship in key technology areas such as lasers.

It builds on Schumer’s long history of driving Rochester’s innovation ecosystem to NSF. Last year, he personally brought his NSF Director Dr. Sethraman Panchanathan to the University of Rochester to show how Rochester’s workforce is prepared for this kind of federal investment. Schumer also personally sent his NSF a letter in support of his application to the University of Rochester’s Regional Innovation Engine program. The senator also contributed to the largest increase in NSF history last year, totaling more than $10.8 billion, supporting the Regional Innovation Engine Program, which will provide a major boost to technology ecosystems like Rochester.

This project is a landmark study for the University of Rochester, a longtime leader in laser technology innovation. Schumer, Gillibrand, and Morelle relentlessly champion the growth of the Rochester Laser Lab and save funds for the entire DOE ICF program to support the Rochester Laser Lab and the LLE, LLNL, and Sandia National Laboratories Z-Pulse Power facilities. and increased. In 2018, after a budget bill recommended cutting funding for the Laser Lab within three years and cutting hundreds of high-tech jobs in Rochester, congressmen backed out of the closure plan and instead gave the lab a run. launched a full-scale push to increase funding for Later that year, we announced the success of our efforts to reject the proposed cuts, and since then have consistently provided strong funding increases to our labs and ICF programs to make discoveries like today possible. . Schumer, Gillibrand and Morell helped secure $75 million in 2018, $80 million in 2019 and 2020, $82 million in 2021 and $83 million in 2022.

The NSF Regional Innovation Engine Program fosters and fosters innovation ecosystems across the United States, advances critical technologies, and grows the national innovation industry. Each NSF engine is designed to support the development of diverse regional coalitions of researchers, institutions, businesses and civil society conducting research and development that engage people in the process of creating solutions with economic and societal impact. You can receive $160 million. Learn more about the program here.

A copy of Mr. Schumer’s letter of support to the Rochester National Science Foundation is provided below.

Dear Director Panchanathan:

I am pleased to write a letter of support for the application submitted by the University of Rochester.

Regional Innovation Engine Program of the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The University of Rochester will receive funding to advance its project “Type 1: A Rochester.”

An innovation engine for advancing lasers and laser science, technology and engineering

Application Research (STELLAR). STELLAR Type-1 Planning Grant Helps Lay the Foundation

Develop existing potential in the Rochester area and secure next-generation U.S.-based supply sources

Lasers for scientific, industrial, manufacturing, energy, biomedical and national security applications.

Promoting such possibilities is essential for the country to remain on the cutting edge of emerging innovations.

This important area will ultimately advance important technologies and address social and economic issues

We will address the challenges and enhance Japan’s global competitiveness.

I applaud the foresight of the University of Rochester and sincerely hope that the application will be fulfilled.

with your approval.

Please consider this.

Sincerely,

