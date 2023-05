It was Google AI, not Google I/O

Three years ago, the company basically fired co-leader of the Ethics AI team, Timnit Gebru, over a paper that raised concerns about the dangers of large language models. Since then, Gebrus’ concerns have gone mainstream. Her resignation and its aftermath marked a tipping point in the debate about the dangers of unchecked AI. Some would hope Google learned from it. from her.

And just last week, Jeffrey Hinton announced he was stepping down from Google in a free-for-all warning of the disastrous consequences of rapid advances in AI, which he fears will soon surpass human intelligence. was the main purpose. (Or, as Hinton put it, it’s entirely possible that humans are just a transitory stage in the evolution of intelligence.)

So yesterday at I/O, the company gleefully demonstrated Duplex, showing off how the Google Assistant can automatically call small businesses without any indication to the other party that they’re interacting with AI in 2018. was very different from the events of . It was a great demo. And it’s something that deeply disturbs so many people.

At I/O this year, we heard a lot about responsibility. James Manica, who heads the company’s technology and social program, opened his talk about the wonders of AI, specifically protein folding, but quickly moved on to the company’s stance on disinformation, focusing on AI-generated images and images. You mentioned how to watermark the . It alludes to guardrails to prevent abuse.

There is a demo of how Google deploys image provenance to combat misinformation, and for the first time image search (in the example on stage, a fake photo showing the moon landing as a hoax) By showing when was indexed, it effectively debunks image search. It was a massively run little grounding in all its awe and amazement.

And on to the phone. The new Google Pixel Fold got the biggest round of applause of the day. People like gadgets.

Cell phones may fold, but for me, it was one of the most upsetting things I’ve seen all day. And in my mind kept coming back to one of the earliest examples we saw of her, a photograph of a woman standing in front of a hill and a waterfall.

The magic editor erased the backpack straps. nice! Also, cloudy skies looked bluer. To reinforce this, let’s take the example of a child sitting on a bench with a balloon. The magic editor once again brightened the day and adjusted all the lighting in the photo to make the sun light look more natural. Real than real.

How far do you want to go here? What is the end goal we are aiming for? After all, will we skip vacations altogether and just generate a few clean, beautiful photos? Can we replace past versions? Are we making reality better? Is everything more beautiful? did everything get better? Is this very, very cool? Or something else? Is there something we haven’t noticed yet?

