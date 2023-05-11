Federal Funding Boosts Rochester’s Next-Generation Laser Development : News Center





May 11, 2023

The NSF Program Grant Project is intended to lay the groundwork for establishing an innovation and economic hub in the Rochester area built around Laser Science, Technology, Engineering and Laser Applications Research (STELLAR). (University of Rochester Photo / J. Adam Fenster) National Science Foundation grants connect universities, industry and business partners to expand the region’s laser workforce.

The National Science Foundation has awarded the University of Rochester a $1 million Regional Innovation Engine Development Award grant to initiate the development of next-generation lasers. The effort is led by Thomas Brown, Director of the Optics Institute, and Jonathan Sugel, Professor of Optics and Distinguished Scientist at the Laser Energy Institute.

The program grant project, “NSF Engine Development Award: Advances in Laser Technology in the Rochester Area, New York,” will bring together a variety of institutions, industries and business partners to establish an innovation and economic hub built around science. lay the foundation for Laser Technology and Engineering, and Laser Applied Research (STELLAR).

President Schumer would like to thank Senator Schumer for his leadership and vision in helping create this program that promotes greater equity in the innovation economy and allows great ideas to thrive and thrive wherever they are found. says Sarah Mangelsdorf of It also provides excellent support for our efforts to build laser expertise to build and grow a diverse, employee-focused laser ecosystem that will reinvigorate U.S. global competitiveness in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. I would also like to thank him, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Morrell for their support. Scientific leadership, technological excellence in a wide range of key applications such as advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare and national security, just to name a few.

Rochester has a rich history of innovation and education in optics, photonics and imaging technology, thanks in large part to the creative, academic and research environment at the University of Rochester, RIT and MCC, Brown said. . STELLAR is committed to continuing this legacy by growing an advanced laser and optics ecosystem that will provide educational and economic opportunities for many future generations.

This has revolutionized Rochester’s technical workforce, created new programs, from technical education at community colleges for careers in manufacturing, to helping develop the nation’s next generation of top scientists, and at the same time new It will help attract employers and create high-paying jobs, Schumer said. I am proud to present this $1 million Phase 1 award to him, and I am fully committed to making Rochester a center of cutting-edge innovation and building the future of science in America.

Morrell is also optimistic about the future of technology in the region. Majority Leader Schumer and I have long said that our country is in a strong position to lead the nation in high-tech innovation, with unique expertise in Rochester and world-class academic institutions like the University of Rochester. This award is further proof of the extraordinary work our community does and the limitless potential of Rochester.

Laser products are essential in a wide range of fields such as manufacturing, communications, inspection, environmental sensing, defense and security systems. But as Braun and Zwegel point out, laser manufacturing and packaging are increasingly being done offshore. At the same time, according to the International Optics and Photonics Association, there is a shortage of skilled workers in the optics and photonics industry.

Given the Rochester area’s roots in optics and laser technology, Brown and Zwegel are keen to develop a curriculum that will allow teachers from all levels of middle school through college to learn the proficiency of laser systems. I think we are in a good position to help. As a result, they hope his STELLAR Engine project will help develop and grow a diverse workforce in the laser technology field.

In addition, the project aims to build a manufacturing ecosystem for lasers. According to Braun and Zwegel, the region already has many of the key elements of such an ecosystem, including research and manufacturing components, laser components, packaging, scientific and engineering expertise, and related educational institutions. increase.

Finally, the STELLAR Engine project is designed to provide R&D support to growing companies with the participation of researchers from local universities and industry. STELLAR’s ultimate goal is to make the United States globally competitive again in this very important area. If the initial stages of the project are successful, Braun and Zwegel will be able to apply for additional federal funding.

The NSF Regional Innovation Engine (NSF Engine) program owes much to the strong support of the Biden administration and the bipartisan Congress led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who proposed the bill, and Rep. Morrell, who defended the bill. and approved by CHIPS and scientific law. The City of Rochester’s regional innovation is enabled by its own legislation, the Innovation Center Acceleration Act. The NSF engine aims to stimulate innovation-driven economic growth and improve U.S. competitiveness in key technology areas, with a poorly established innovation ecosystem but high potential for growth. Prioritize geographic regions. Jonathan Gruber, an economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, sees Rochester as a potential hub for next-generation innovation.

