With over 1 million published apps, Google’s Flutter expands support for web apps and WebAssembly





Flutter, Google’s open source multi-platform application framework, has seen a lot of momentum lately, with both internal teams at Google contributing to projects like the new Play Console app, the Google Cloud mobile app, and Android’s Nearby Share app. I’m betting on this flutter. Not only Windows, but also developers like Canonical (for the new Ubuntu installer), SNCF in France, etc. are using it for their projects. At Google I/O today, the team is announcing many new features for the project, which reached the 3.0 milestone at last year’s I/O and is now releasing version 3.10.

Google also noted that there are now over 1 million Flutter-based apps in the wild, up from 500,000 in mid-2022.

Flutter is relatively stable at this point, so it may not come as a surprise that the team is working on extending some of its existing features and making it easier for existing projects to adopt Flutter. But at the same time, Google is also eyeing new technologies, with a particular focus on his WebAssembly.

Version 3.10 makes it even easier for developers to integrate Flutter components into their existing web apps. This is something Google started working on a while ago, but the developer used Flutter’s element embedding feature to integrate Flutter components like any other his CSS element and make it look like any other CSS element. can now be operated.

Early Flutter apps on the web tended to be full-fledged full-screen applications based on existing mobile applications. “You’re starting to see people building apps that take up the entire screen, starting with, ‘I have a mobile app and I want to run it on the web.’ We’re starting to see people building and hosting apps designed around experiences,” Tim Sneath, director of product and UX for the Flutter and Dart programming languages ​​at Google, told me.

Sneath also noted that the team is working hard to improve Flutter’s performance on the web (it’s worth remembering that Flutter was originally a mobile app development framework, Stable web support will only come with version 2 in 2021). Concretely, this means that load times have been significantly reduced.

As for web support, the Flutter team continues to target WebAssembly (Wasm), even though the framework is closely related to the Dart language. Given that Wasm is still in its early stages, much of the specification remains in flux. As the Flutter team points out, Wasm didn’t have garbage collection until recently, but Google worked with many teams in his Wasm ecosystem to develop his WasmGC extension, and now he is integrated into Chromium-based browsers. This made the team feel comfortable adding Wasm preview support to the pre-release channel, allowing a developer to compile his Dart to Wasm.

“We’ve had production-quality JavaScript support for a long time, but it would be even better if we could bring the native power of compiled experiences to the web,” Sneath said. “A lot of it is also about integration. If you have code in Kotlin or Dart or some other language that can compile to the web and have features that interoperate with them, the place of substrate changes. We care a lot about languages ​​and that language and treat them as separate ecosystems, for us it’s about people writing code in the language they want and Wasm suddenly became our whole strategy We’re excited to finally get to that point and possibly get away from the dialogue [language] A versus B. ”

Another thing the Flutter team has been paying attention to lately is graphics performance. As the team announced earlier this year, we have completely rewritten the Impeller rendering runtime, making it the default for iOS apps with version 3.10. This will greatly improve your app’s performance by simply migrating to the latest version of Flutter.

On Android, Impeller is currently in preview. This engine relies on the Vulkan library, which all modern Android devices support (although Google will provide a compatibility mode for older devices). While it may seem unusual for Android not to receive these updates first, Sneath pointed out that his Flutter graphics engine on Android is already heavily optimized. Therefore, the team decided to prioritize his iOS with significant room to improve graphics performance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/10/with-over-1m-published-apps-googles-flutter-expands-its-support-for-web-apps-and-webassembly/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos