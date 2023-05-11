Ontario Innovation Consortium SOSCIP Closes After Three Years of Federal Funding





SOSCIP helped researchers access advanced computing platforms and technical expertise.

The Southern Ontario Smart Computing Innovation Platform (SOSCIP) has closed after three years of federal funding.

SOSCIP Board Co-Chairs Leah Cowen and Mark Daley released a letter last week announcing the closure of the consortium.

The letter did not provide details on why SOSCIP was closed. A joint statement from Cowen and Dailies said the SOSCIP team will be in contact with all current and past project leaders to arrange an orderly closure.

As of June 2022, SOSCIP claimed to support over 289 projects.

Developed as a joint project by several Ontario academic institutions, SOSCIP will provide academic and industry researchers with access to advanced computing platforms and technical expertise aimed at advancing Canada’s innovation economy. supported to The closure comes after a federal loan agreement was due to expire in 2022.

In 2019, SOSCIP received a three-year C$10 million investment from the Federal Economic Development Authority of Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). SOSCIP said at the time that the funds would be used to accelerate the introduction and commercialization of new technologies in the industry and to focus a number of initiatives aimed at boosting job creation.

With federal funding, SOSCIP will create 400 collaborative projects focused on AI and data science, provide training opportunities for at least 1,000 talent, and provide training opportunities for 500 new recruits in southern Ontario. He pledged to boost job creation and roll out plans for equity, diversity and inclusion across the country. The flow of those three years.

As of June 2022, SOSCIP claimed to have supported at least 289 projects, employed 576 staff, and helped 1,059 students acquire data science skills.

RELATED: Smart City Consortium, UofT, Palette Skills Among Multi-Million Dollar Government Funded Organizations

SOSCIP was founded in 2012 by a partnership of Ontario secondary education institutions, IBM Canada, the Ontario Center of Excellence, and small businesses. Consortium members include academic institutions across Ontario, including the University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, Ontario Institute of Technology, Seneca University, and OCAD University.

Received $175 million from IBM, $20 million from the Government of Canada, and $15 million from the Government of Ontario to help form SOSCIP.

In 2015, SOSCIP received $20 million from the federal government and $65 million from IBM Canada to add new focus areas to its research projects, such as advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity.

Featured image courtesy of SOSCIP.

