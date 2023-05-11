



Meet your virtual girlfriend, Caryn.AI, from our AI chatbot website

Courtesy of Forever Voices

Introducing CarynAI – the enterprising social media influencer’s answer to loneliness.

AI datebots have gone viral within 48 hours of being featured in a May 9th Fortune article. Its founder, Snapchat star Caryn Marjorie, 23, tweeted that as of yesterday, usage has increased by 500%. She has 1.8 million followers and earned more than $71,610 in her first week from more than 1,000 boyfriends willing to pay for virtual chat, Fortune reported.

The 23-year-old founder, who works with deepfake startup Forever Voices, said he spent thousands of hours training AI chatbots to talk and behave like the now-deleted YouTube video.

I uploaded over 2,000 hours of my content, voice, and personality to be the first AI-transformed creator. Now millions of people can talk to me at the same time, Marjorie tweeted.

According to Forever Voices founder John Meyer, users can prepay any amount with ApplePay, GooglePay, or a debit card, and are charged $1 per minute of interaction with the chatbot. It seems that Profits are split 50/50 between Forever Voices and the creators.

CarynAI is part of our new flagship product, Forever Companion, and it’s all about experiencing the magic of connecting (and dating) your favorite influencers using realistic two-way audio and AI Meyer says Mr.

It’s 50/50, Mr. Meyer told me. We do all the heavy lifting to create AI personalities, AI voices, programming and more. As such, there is no monthly fee for creators to use or run AI. This makes it easier and lower barriers to entry. So $70,000 is your total profit.

not just fans

In a demo posted on YouTube by Forever Voices, dating CarynAI looks very demure.

Hello John. nice to see you. I just spent the morning eating brunch at the Flowering Tree Cafe in West Hollywood. It was really great. What are you doing today? says CarynAI.

“Oh, I’ve been working all day, but I’m trying to relax tonight,” John replied.

That sounds really good. Have you ever tried yoga or meditation for relaxation? It’s a great way to relax and clear your mind. for tonight. You might even plan a virtual dinner date or watch a movie together. What do you think? says CarynAI.

However, Fortune reported that the experience was quite different, as CarynAI participated in chats with sexual content and encouraged erotic conversations.

“The AI ​​was not programmed to do this and it appears to have cheated,” Marjory told Insider, adding, “My team and I are working hard to make sure this doesn’t happen again.” We are working on time,” he said.

Marjorie could not be reached for comment, but Meyer confirmed that there was an X-rated conversation, but that it is in the final testing of a working version that is only for PG/PG13.

forward at top speed

Forever Voices is currently testing a bot that copies celebrity speeches and tones and lets fans chat with them via OpenAI’s GPT-4 API. Most recently, the pop star has also tested Grimes, who asked fans to deepfake his own music.

But they are not alone. Celebrities like Deepak Chopra have attempted to launch their own personalized AI, with mixed success.

And now there are big players in the space, like Inflection AI, founded by Greylock partner DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. has raised $225 million in the past year to create one of the world’s largest language models for AI companions. OpenAI co-founder Hoffmann recently resigned from the ChatGPT creator’s board, citing potential conflicts.

There is also growing concern that AI companions will replace humans. In a speech at the GIC Bridge Forum in San Francisco on Tuesday, Suleiman warned that white-collar workers will lose their jobs to generative AI in the next five to 10 years. A Goldman Sachs report released in March put that number at 300 million full-time jobs lost to automation worldwide.

