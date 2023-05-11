



NATO Deputy Secretary General Milcia Gheang will address more than 150 Hawkeyes, their families and friends attending the Virginia Tech graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 14, in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

After an illustrious career at home and abroad, Ngheang was appointed NATO Deputy Secretary-General in October 2019. He is the first deputy secretary-general from Romania and the first of any country to join the alliance after the end of the Cold War.

A successful diplomat and politician, Mr. Nghean was the party’s candidate for the presidency of Romania in 2009. He is a strong supporter of transatlantic integration and from 1996 until 2000 he held numerous international posts, including Ambassador of Romania to the United States. He is President and Founder of the Romanian Aspen Institute, which publishes a wide range of publications on national and international affairs.

I look forward to concluding my visit to the United States by congratulating the leaders of tomorrow at Virginia Tech. Even in a more dangerous world, U.S. leadership remains critical to NATO and common security in Europe and North America, said Mr. Gehan.

In 2000, he was appointed Commander of the Star National Order of Romania. He has also been awarded the Legion d’Honneur in France and the Stella della Solidarietta in Italy.

This year’s graduates include approximately 85 students in the DC area pursuing degrees in Computer Science and Computer Engineering, a program affiliated with the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

In addition to Mr. Jioan’s remarks, PhD student Nareg Seferian also spoke. Mariah Damon, who speaks in the areas of planning, governance and globalization and holds a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in hospitality and tourism management, will address attendees.

The DC area ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the George Mason University Arts Center in Fairfax and will be streamed live and available to watch on demand. More information about the DC area launch ceremony can be found at nvc.vt.edu/commentement.

