Publishers Worried Google AI Search Could Squeeze Web Traffic





On Wednesday, Google previewed what could be one of the biggest changes in search engine history.

Google plans to use AI models to combine and summarize information on the web in response to search queries, in what the company calls the “Search Generative Experience.”

Instead of the usual “10 blue links” that represent Google’s search results, Google presents some users with a paragraph of AI-generated text and a handful of links at the top of the results page.

The new AI-based search is being tested with some users and is not yet widely available. But website publishers are already concerned that if this becomes Google’s default method of displaying search results, they may lose visitors to their sites and stay on Google.com, which could hurt them. ing.

The controversy highlights long-standing tensions between Google and the websites it indexes, with new developments in artificial intelligence. Publishers have long been concerned that Google is reusing that verbatim content as snippets on their websites, but now Google uses advanced machine learning models to scrape large swaths of the web. and “training” the software to spit out human-like texts and responses.

Rutledge Doggett, CEO of TechRaptor, a site focused on gaming news and reviews, said Google’s move was made without regard to the interests of publishers, and that Google’s AI could lift content. said to be equal to

“They are focused on zero-click search, which draws on information from publishers and writers who put the time and effort into creating quality content that offers no benefits other than clickability. ,” Doggett told CNBC. “So far, AI has readily reused other people’s information without any benefit. In cases like Google, Bard doesn’t even provide attribution as to where the information it uses comes from. .”

Longtime Google critic Luther Law, Yelp’s public policy chief, says Google’s updates keep users on the site longer rather than directing them back to the site that originally hosted the information. He said it was part of a decade-long strategy.

“The exclusive self-prioritization of incorporating Google’s ChatGPT clone into search is the final chapter in bleeding the web,” Lowe told CNBC.

According to Search Engine Land, a news website that closely tracks changes to Google’s search engine, tests so far have shown AI-generated results appearing above organic search results. CNBC previously reported that Google plans to redesign the results page to promote AI-generated content.

In this example, the SGE is represented by a green differently colored box, and the right side contains links in the box to three websites. In Google’s prime example, all three website headlines were cropped.

Google said the information was not taken from the website but was backed up by links. Search Engine Land said SGE’s approach is an improvement and a “healthier” linking method than Google’s Bard chatbot, which rarely links to publishers’ websites.

Some publishers are wondering if they can prevent AI companies like Google from scraping their content to train models. Companies such as those that operate Stable Diffusion have already faced lawsuits from data owners, but the right to scrape web data for AI remains an undecided area. Other companies, such as Reddit, have announced plans to charge for access to their data.

Heading the publishing world is IAC Chairman Barry Diller, who owns websites such as All Recipes, People Magazine and The Daily Beast.

“If all the information in the world could be sucked into this mouth and repackaged into basically declarative sentences, or what we call chats, then there would be a 25-gram publication on any subject, even if it wasn’t chats as much as you wanted. won’t exist, ‘because it’s impossible,’ Diller said at a press conference last month.

“What you have to do is get the industry to say they can’t scrape our content until publishers have some form of payment,” Diller continued, adding that Google will face this problem. Stated.

Diller said he believes publishers can sue AI companies under copyright law and that current “fair use” restrictions need to be redefined. The Financial Times reported Wednesday that Diller heads a group of publishers that “will change copyright law if necessary.” An IAC spokeswoman declined a request for an interview with Diller.

One of the challenges publishers face is making sure their content is used by AI. Google has not disclosed the training source for the large language model that underpins SGE PaLM 2. Doggett said he’s seen quotes and review scores from competitors repurposed on Bard without acknowledging the source, but he didn’t know when the information came from his site directly. He said it’s hard to tell without looking. Linked source.

Google did not respond to a request for comment. “PaLM 2 has been trained on a wide range of publicly available data on the internet, and it is clear that we care about the health of the web ecosystem. It’s part of the way we think about how we build our products, an ecosystem where creators are part of that thriving ecosystem,” Google vice president of research Zoubin Ghahramani said in a media briefing earlier this week. Stated.

Doggett said Google’s move has made it difficult to be an independent publisher.

“I think it’s really frustrating for our industry to have to worry about losing our hard-earned work while so many of our colleagues are being laid off,” Dorgett said. Told. “It’s not okay.”

CNBC’s Jordan Nove contributed reporting.

