Google Insiders $9 Billion Richer as AI Boosts Stocks

The already stuffed billionaire purses of several Alphabet insiders swelled further on Thursday as shares of Google’s parent company rose. Investor fears about a huge gap in AI have largely eased after the company announced Wednesday a range of new artificial intelligence features aimed at integrating AI into Google’s search engine. There is a space between Google and rival Microsoft.

Raise your hands if you’re just getting rich – Google CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the Google I/O keynote… [+] Wednesday session.

AFP (via Getty Images) Key Facts

Alphabet shares surged more than 4% on Thursday, up two days after CEO Sundar Pichais gave a presentation outlining the various ways the company plans to use AI in its search engine and other areas. was 9%.

Shares of Silicon Valley powerhouses are now at their highest level since August.

Bank of America analysts Justin Post and Joanna Zhao said Google has demonstrated that AI-powered search can still be an entry point to online activity and can drive ad revenue growth, according to a report on Wednesday. The search engine, which said it sees the presentation as a positive step forward in changing the AI ​​narrative for Microsoft and its ChatGPT-powered Bing, is well-positioned to profit from the AI ​​craze.

Alphabet’s market capitalization has increased by nearly $120 billion over the last two transactions, cementing its position as the world’s fourth-largest publicly traded company.

The main beneficiaries of the stock rally include co-founders and directors Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who added $4.1 billion and $3.9 billion to their fortunes, respectively, on Thursday to a total of $9 billion. Google’s billionaire current and former executives who have made more than a dollar.

Rabbithak Ram Shriram and John Doerr, also Alphabet board members, combined fortunes of about $330 million on Thursday, while early Google investor David Cheriton and former Google chief Executive Director Eric Schmidt increased his wealth by more than $900 million.

Forbes Rating

Page (worth $99.6 billion) and Brin ($95.3 billion) are the 7th and 10th richest people in the world, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaire Tracker. Pages’ fortune surpassed that of Microsoft mogul Steve Ballmer and Mexican media mogul Carlos Slim Hell on Thursday, while Brines’ fortune surpassed that of L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Myers and financial data mogul Michael Bloomberg. surpassed his wealth.

important quotes

Alphabet has one of the best collections of AI/machine learning-powered businesses of any tech company, and Goldman Sachs analysts led by Eric Sheridan said in a note to clients Wednesday that the latest He added that the development has made the bank more constructive for Alphabet’s long-term business. strategy.

chief critic

Newly announced generative AI improvements are positive [step] Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Alphabet continues to operate in a massive catch-up mode in the AI ​​battle with Microsoft. Microsoft’s initial investment in ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, has given Alphabet a significant head start in an area that could be difficult to overcome in the market share battle, Ives added. .

main background

OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched in November to much fanfare and merged with Bing in February shortly after Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar equity investment in OpenAI. Many thought Google’s early response to the growing AI-powered search race was subpar, with Alphabet’s stock dropping as much as 10% in the months following ChatGPT’s rollout.

